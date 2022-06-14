Lady Gaga Reportedly Set to Play Harley Quinn in Joker Sequel

Last week we learned that a Joker sequel is officially on the way. Now reports are swirling that Lady Gaga is in early talks to star.

Both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline are reporting that Gaga will potentially star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming movie, which has been titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

Perhaps more incredibly: Early reports say the movie is a musical. And if that's the case, the Gaga casting could make a lot of sense.

Gaga is apparently in talks to play Harley Quinn, who was famously played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad series. Gaga's portrayal, if it comes to fruition, will take place in a different "universe."

We know very little about Joker: Folie à Deux at this point, but Todd Phillips is set to return as director. The first Joker was not just a massive success at the box office, it also widely wowed critics. Phoenix won a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker.

