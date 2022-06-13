Lady Gaga Reportedly Set to Play Harley Quinn in Joker Sequel

Just last week a sequel to Joker, was officially announced. Now reports are swirling that Lady Gaga is in early talks to star in the movie.

Both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline are reporting that Gaga will potentially star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming movie, which has been titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

Perhaps more incredibly: Early reports say the movie is a musical. If that's the case, the Gaga casting could make a lot of sense.

Gaga is apparently in talks to play Harley Quinn, who was famously played by Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad series. Gaga's portrayal, if it comes to fruition, will take place in a different universe to that one.

We know very little about 'Joker: Folie à Deux' at this point, but Todd Phillips is set to return as director. The first 'Joker' was not just a massive success at the box office, it also was widely loved critically. Joaquin Phoenix won a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker.