Kesha Embraces the Paranormal in Teaser for New Ghost-Hunting Series 'Conjuring Kesha'

Singer Kesha will take on the spirit world in an upcoming Discovery Plus show, Conjuring Kesha.

Joined by celebrity guests and paranormal experts, the 35-year-old Tik Tok and Die Young songstress will explore "the nation's biggest mysteries, haunted locations and supernatural phenomena," in the six-episode series, which we first learned about in 2021, according to Discovery Plus. An eerie trailer, out Friday, sets the stage.

"To me, the supernatural comes naturally," a glammed-up Kesha says amid cuts to glowing green eyes and a Ouija board. "The unknown is worth exploring. So let's go."

The first two hour-long episodes are set to premiere July 8, and the remaining four will be released weekly.

Among those joining Kesha on her ghost tour are stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings, rapper Big Freedia and former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher. They'll visit creepy-sounding venues like Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee, the William Westerfeld House in California, and the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia.

Kesha summoned two 2018 Grammy nominations for her album Rainbow (best pop vocal album) and song Praying (best pop solo performance). This isn't her first foray into the unexplained -- in 2020, she launched a supernatural podcast called Kesha and the Creepies. In 2012, she claimed she had sex with a ghost.