Culture Entertainment

Kelly Rowland and Sara Bareilles Join Audible's Singing Competition Series, 'Breakthrough'

The nine-episode podcast will keep each contestant's physical appearance hidden from both the judges and the audience.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
Kelly Rowland and Sara Bareilles on Breakthrough
Kelly Rowland (left) and Sara Bareilles will judge Breakthrough, Audible's singing-competition podcast.
Steve Granitz, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Grammy winners Kelly Rowland and Sara Bareilles have been tapped as judges on Audible's new singing-competition podcast, Breakthrough.

Over nine episodes, the two will mentor five contestants as they cover hits, step into unfamiliar genres and write and record original music, until one winner is selected.

Tony-winning Hamilton star Daveed Diggs will narrate the audio-only podcast. The singers' physical appearance is hidden from both the judges and the audience, allowing their musical talents to be the focus.

"I love that the creative team are on the same journey as our audience -- getting to know these artists without seeing them [and] developing a sense of their artistry through only their music and storytelling," said Bareilles, who rocketed to fame with her 2013 hit Brave.  

Produced by At Will Media, Breakthrough is scheduled to premiere on Audible on June 1.