Culture Entertainment

Keanu Reeves to Return as 'Constantine' in Sequel to 2005 Film, Report Says

It'll be helmed by Francis Lawrence, director of the original film.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
Keanu Reeves in a black suit, smiling as he speaks at a panel with Comic-Con International backsplash behind him.
Keanu Reeves at Comic-Con International in July 2022.
Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is returning to another old role, occult detective John Constantine in a sequel to the titular 2005 film, according to a Deadline report Friday. 

What's more, Reeves will be paired again with Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine in his directorial debut, according to the report. The sequel will be written by Akiva Goldsman, screenwriter of Cinderella Man, I Am Legend and The Dark Tower. He will also produce the film alongside J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.

The original Constantine film was preceded by fan grumblings that Reeves, fresh off the Matrix trilogy, would be a far cry from the sardonic, blond and iconically British character of the DC Comics. But in the years since, Constantine has received a warmer reputation due to its demon-flavored urban fantasy and truly stellar performances from Tilda Swinton, Rachel Weisz, Djimon Hounsou and a scene-chewing Peter Stormare.

Warner Bros. didn't respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

