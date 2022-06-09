Jurassic World Dominion: Ending Explained, All Your Questions Answered

Jurassic World Dominion has now hit cinemas and look, I'm not gonna beat around the bush here: It's not great.

It's not necessarily terrible either, particularly if you're looking for a Spider-Man-esque clash of universes. It's very fun to watch Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum return to the franchise alongside folks like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallace Howard, particularly if you -- like me -- grew up obsessed with Jurassic Park.

But that doesn't mean the movie makes sense, because it absolutely doesn't. That's why we're here, to try and make sense of not just the ending, but the entire movie itself.

Consider this your final SPOILER ALERT.

Why are dinosaurs now living in the real world?

If you watched the last Jurassic World movie, titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, you'll be aware that Jurassic World: Dominion exists in a neo-Jurassic Age, where humans and dinosaurs must co-exist.



This happened because Maisie Lockwood released a number of previously captured dinosaurs into the wild. Now these dinosaurs have proliferated and spread across the globe, with massive ramifications for Earth's ecosystems.

Who is Maisie Lockwood?

Maise Lockwood is the cloned grandaughter of Benjamin Lockwood, one of the co-founders of the original Jurassic Park. Actually it's a bit more complex than that. She's actually a clone of Benjamin Lockwood's daughter, Charlotte Lockwood. But she was raised as Benjamin Lockwood's granddaughter.

At the beginning of Jurassic World Dominion she's been adopted by Owen Grady, played by Chris Pratt, and Claire Dearing, played by Bryce Dallas Howard. They're in hiding, living a secluded life together, before Maisie is kidnapped by Biosyn lackeys.

Why is Maisie Lockwood important?

Maisie Lockwood is kidnapped by Biosyn because -- as a clone made by her mother, renowned geneticist Charlotte Lockwood -- her DNA is valuable and the key to helping solve problems created by Biosyn itself.

Who are Biosyn?

Biosyn is a genetics company that plays a huge role in the Jurassic World Dominion movie. They are essentially the villains of the piece. Their CEO, Dr. Lewis Dodgson is the main bad guy here.

What does Biosyn do?

In Jurassic World Dominion, Biosyn claim to be using dinosaur genetics to cure human diseases. In order to do so they've set up a huge dinosaur sanctuary in the wilderness.

But -- in a major plot point -- Biosyn has also created a gigantic, prehistoric horde of locusts that eats almost every crop except crops grown using Biosyn seed. This is by design, to create demand for Biosyn products that can fix the problem.

This is essentially the hook for the entire movie: Biosyn's greed has set an out of control locust into the environment, risking the ecosystem of the entire planet. Unless they are stopped, global famine is inevitable.

But, interesting tidbit, Biosyn is actually mentioned in the original Jurassic Park novel. Remember when Dennis Nedry did a dirty deal to deliver dinosaur DNA to another company? In the book, that company is called -- you guessed. it -- Biosyn.

Why are Jurassic Park cast members in Jurassic World Dominion?

Universal

The key link here is Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum. Having taken up a cushie job at Biosyn, he's uncovered Biosyn's evil plan to decimate crops using genetically modified locusts and is working from the inside to expose the company. He enlists the help of Drs Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant to help him take Biosyn down. In order to do so, they've headed to Biosyn's headquarters, situated in the aforementioned dinosaur sanctuary, to investigate.

What happens in the end?

The plot of Jurassic World Dominion is needlessly complex but essentially boils down to two key components.

The Jurassic Park folks -- Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant -- are there to take down Biosyn.

The Jurassic World folks -- Owen Grady and Claire Dearing -- are there to rescue Maisie Lockwood.

Let's start with the Jurassic Park folks. After being given access to the secret areas of Biosyn HQ by the big man Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant finally retrieved DNA evidence that Biosyn have been messing with the genetics of gigantic prehistoric locusts. Meaning they have enough to take Biosyn down via Sattler's contacts at the New York Times.



Along the way, while making their escape, they pick up Maisie Lockwood.



The Jurassic World squad, meanwhile, are battling through the wilderness alongside the pilot that brought them there, Kayla Watts, played by DeWanda Wise. After a plane crash, thanks to a gigantic Pterosaur attack, the trio got separated, reuniting just in time to save Claire Dearing from being disembowelled by a dinosaur.



Then, the big moment everyone's been waiting for: Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant finally meet up with Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. This is the closest thing Jurassic World Dominion comes to a "No Way Home" moment and it's honestly pretty cool. Probably the best moment of the movie.

In an attempt to cover his tracks, evil Biosyn bossman Dr. Lewis Dodgson tries to kill all the experimental locusts in Biosyn's headquarters by setting them all on fire. Unfortunately they all escape while in flames. This creates a knock on effect that sets the entire dinosaur reserve on fire and everything devolves into chaos.



Our pilot Kayla Watts finds a conveniently abandoned helicopter and everyone gets on board, including Biosyn scientist Dr. Henry Wu, who is looking for redemption for the part he played in creating the nasty prehistoric locust army threatening the world's ecosystem. He's used the DNA of Maisie Lockwood to create a cure for the aforementioned locust army. Not sure how that works. Thanks, science!

In the midst of fire and chaos -- including a three way fight between a Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Giganotosaurus and another dinosaur with gigantic claws -- everyone escapes to safety. We get a scene on the chopper not unlike the ending of the original Jurassic Park. Great stuff.

As a quick post script: Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant get back together again, Biosyn scientist Dr. Henry Wu sends a new, differently modified locust into the wild and presumably solves the evil locust problem.



Alls well that ends well.