Welcome Back to Jurassic Park. This 4K Jurassic World Collection Is Only $28 Today

First the Park, then the World. The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films are some of the most popular movies of the last 30 years. And if you're a fan of the franchise, you'll probably end up watching the movies again and again. Rather than waiting for them to air on TV or pop up on a streaming service, why not get unlimited access to a physical copy of your own? Today only, you can get the for just $28 on Amazon. That's a savings of $47 off the regular price. But beware: This deal goes extinct at midnight.

These films are as iconic as they are beloved, and they're also some of the most visually stunning movies ever made, which is why having the collection on 4K Blu-ray is a must for dino devotees. This action-packed collection includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park 3, Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, all on Blu-ray in visually stunning 4K resolution, aka ultra HD. (The set also includes digital codes, so you can watch them on any device using Movies Anywhere.)

That amounts to all the movies in the franchise with the exception of Dominion, which just came out in theaters and isn't even available for streaming yet. Whether you're a fan of the original Jurassic Park or the more recent Jurassic World films, this is a great opportunity to own the collection leading up to the grand finale.