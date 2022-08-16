Jumanji Theme Park Land Opening in 2023

A theme park land based on the Jumanji movies is coming to Chessington World of Adventures Resort. The theme park, located just south of London in the UK, will be adding the new area in spring of next year.

World of Jumanji will cost £17 million (around $20.5 million) to develop and will include an overgrown Jumanji-esque jungle, a 55-foot Jaguar Shrine and what looks to be a roller coaster track wrapping around the shrine.

The theme park promises announcements about "wild rides, adventurous attractions and drama-filled experiences" over the next few months.

The popular movies kicked off when the original Jumanji was released back in 1995, starring Robin Williams. It was followed by a sequel called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart in 2017 that moved the storyline from a magical board game to a video game. Jumanji: The Next Level was released in 2019, and another sequel is reportedly in development.