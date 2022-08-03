OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Culture Entertainment

'Joker 2' Movie Gets Oct 2024 Release Date

The second Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie is set to come out five years after the first.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
jokerbig
The first Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Joker sequel is scheduled to be released on Oct. 4, 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed Wednesday. This will mark five years since the first Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arther Fleck was released on Oct. 4, 2019.

Joker 2, officially titled "Folie a Deux," will also star Phoenix. The sequel was confirmed in June by director Todd Phillips in an Instagram post.

The 2019 Joker movie saw Phoenix win an Oscar for his depiction of the twisted DC character, with the movie grossing more than $1 billion at the global box office. 

No word yet on what the sequel will cover, but the last time we saw Fleck, he was walking down a hallway in Arkham Asylum leaving a trail of bloody footprints. Production on the movie will begin in December this year, according to Deadline.

