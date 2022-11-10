'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Ups Violence to Another Level

Keanu Reeves is back for John Wick: Chapter 4.

A trailer for the fourth movie of the titular character debuted Thursday, and it shows a new level of action for the series starring Reeves. John Wick will take his fight to the High Table, the criminal underworld's most powerful organization, but discovers he has a family tie to the same group that's hunting him down.

Making his debut in the franchise is Hong Kong martial arts actor Donnie Yen. He plays Caine in the film and will have a fight with John Wick unlike any seen before.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24, 2023. The film was originally slated for a 2021 release but got pushed back due to COVID-19. Lionsgate has confirmed that there will be a John Wick: Chapter 5.