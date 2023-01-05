Jeremy Renner Shares 'ICU Spa Moment' After Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has shared a new video following a snow plow accident on Jan. 1 that left him with serious injuries.

In the brief clip, posted to Twitter and his Instagram Story on Thursday, the Hawkeye actor lies in a hospital bed and gets a head massage. Renner said on Twitter that a not so great day in the ICU turned into an "amazing spa day with my sis and mama." He added, "Thank you sooooo much."

On Instagram, Renner wrote a slightly different message: "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all of you for your love."

The video follows a selfie posted by the actor on Tuesday from his hospital bed. On New Year's Day, he had been helping a family member when he was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds.