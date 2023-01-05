Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture Entertainment

Jeremy Renner Shares 'ICU Spa Moment' After Snow Plow Accident

Renner thanked his mom and sister in heartfelt messages posted to social media Thursday.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Jeremy Renner Video Snow Plow
Jeremy Renner recovers after being run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds.
Jeremy Renner's Twitter account

Jeremy Renner has shared a new video following a snow plow accident on Jan. 1 that left him with serious injuries

In the brief clip, posted to Twitter and his Instagram Story on Thursday, the Hawkeye actor lies in a hospital bed and gets a head massage. Renner said on Twitter that a not so great day in the ICU turned into an "amazing spa day with my sis and mama." He added, "Thank you sooooo much."

On Instagram, Renner wrote a slightly different message: "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all of you for your love."

The video follows a selfie posted by the actor on Tuesday from his hospital bed. On New Year's Day, he had been helping a family member when he was run over by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds.