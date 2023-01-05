Jeremy Renner Shares 'ICU Spa Moment' After Snow Plow Accident
Renner thanked his mom and sister in heartfelt messages posted to social media Thursday.
Meara Isenberg
Meara Isenberg

In the brief clip, posted to Twitter and his Instagram Story on Thursday, the Hawkeye actor lies in a hospital bed and gets a head massage. Renner said on Twitter that a not so great day in the ICU turned into an "amazing spa day with my sis and mama." He added, "Thank you sooooo much."
On Instagram, Renner wrote a slightly different message: "ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all of you for your love."