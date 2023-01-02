CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Culture Entertainment

Jeremy Renner in Hospital for Serious Injuries Following Snow Plow Accident

The actor is in critical but stable condition.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
Jeremy Renner in Avengers Endgame
Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner was flown to a hospital following an accident leaving him with serious injuries, according to an Associated Press report Monday. The Avengers actor is considered to be in critical but stable condition. 

Renner was injured while plowing snow near Reno, Nevada. The actor has a home in the state, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday that he was the only person involved in the accident. 

Few details of the accident have been made available. The sheriff's office said it's looking into the circumstances of the event. 

Renner, known best for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movies and Disney Plus series, had been promoting on his Twitter account in recent weeks the second season of his Paramount Plus show, Mayor of Kingstown, which premieres on Jan. 15. 