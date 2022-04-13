Jennifer Lopez Netflix Doc, 'Halftime' to Kick Off Tribeca 2022

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Though Jennifer Lopez recently shared news that she and Ben Affleck are engaged again, the entertainer just revealed another major announcement. Her upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime, will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival as the event's opener.

Halftime officially arrives on Netflix on June 14, but will mark its world premiere at the festival on June 8. Lopez and Netflix posted a teaser on social media with a link to its film page on the streaming platform.

Roughly 90 minutes long, the movie will tap into Lopez's Latina heritage and highlight her work through the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. According to Tribeca's news release, the documentary "follows global superstar Jennifer Lopez, as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire."

