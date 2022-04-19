Jason Momoa in Talks to Star in Upcoming Minecraft Movie

HBO

We're pickaxe-hacking away at the mystery surrounding Warner Bros. live-action Minecraft film. Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to star in the movie, the studio confirmed Tuesday.

The flick, based on the popular 2011 video game, will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre). Momoa also starred in the Warner Bros. movies Aquaman and Dune. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the Minecraft news.

A Minecraft movie was first revealed to be in the works at Warner Bros. more than eight years ago. In 2020, a release date of March 4, 2022, was pushed back indefinitely because of the pandemic and has yet to be updated.

Minecraft, one of the best-selling games of all time, lets players explore 3D worlds where they can extract materials, craft items and build structures. The live-action film will join a stack of other video game-based movies released in recent years, including Sonic the Hedgehog (and its sequel), Uncharted and 2021's Mortal Kombat.

Among the film's producers are Lydia Winters and Vu Bui of Minecraft developer Mojang Studios. Mary Parent and Roy Lee are also producing, and Jill Messick, who worked on the film before her death in 2018, will receive a posthumous producing credit. The film's executive producers include Cale Boyter, Jon Spaihts and Jon Berg.