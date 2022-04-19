Mask Mandate on Airplanes Lifted You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do PS5 Restock Tracker Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer HP Foldable Laptop Rumor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
Jason Momoa in Talks to Star in Upcoming Minecraft Movie

Jared Hess, director of Napoleon Dynamite, is directing the film based on the successful 2011 video game.

Meara Isenberg
Many were introduced to Jason Momoa through Game of Thrones, where he played warrior Khal Drogo.

We're pickaxe-hacking away at the mystery surrounding Warner Bros. live-action Minecraft film. Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to star in the movie, the studio confirmed Tuesday. 

The flick, based on the popular 2011 video game, will be directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre). Momoa also starred in the Warner Bros. movies Aquaman and Dune. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the Minecraft news.

A Minecraft movie was first revealed to be in the works at Warner Bros. more than eight years ago. In 2020, a release date of March 4, 2022, was pushed back indefinitely because of the pandemic and has yet to be updated. 

Minecraft, one of the best-selling games of all time, lets players explore 3D worlds where they can extract materials, craft items and build structures. The live-action film will join a stack of other video game-based movies released in recent years, including Sonic the Hedgehog (and its sequel), Uncharted and 2021's Mortal Kombat

Among the film's producers are Lydia Winters and Vu Bui of Minecraft developer Mojang Studios. Mary Parent and Roy Lee are also producing, and Jill Messick, who worked on the film before her death in 2018, will receive a posthumous producing credit. The film's executive producers include Cale Boyter, Jon Spaihts and Jon Berg.

