James Caan, 'The Godfather' and 'Elf' Star, Dies at 82

James Caan, who acted for over 50 years in films like The Godfather, Elf and Misery, has died at 82.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," says a tweet Caan's family sent via the actor's official Twitter account. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." Caan's publicist confirmed the actor's death.

In The Godfather, Caan portrayed Sonny Corleone, Michael Corleone's hot-headed older brother. The role led to best supporting actor nominations for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

His acting career continued for the rest of his life, with roles in films like Misery, Elf and The Good Neighbor.

Caan's cause of death is unknown at this time.