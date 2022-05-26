Jaden Smith Rumored to Play Miles Morales in Upcoming Spider-Man Project

Sony, in an investor presentation published on the company's website, included an image of Jaden Smith on a banner for a Spider-Man Miles Morales project, drawing additional attention to the rapper and his potential expected role.

The presentation, published between Wednesday and Thursday, included the image amid a set of "Amplifying IP Synergies" including a previously announced HBO show based on the hit survival horror game The Last of Us, and Sony's already released Uncharted movie, inspired by the popular Indiana Jones-esque video game series.

Representatives for Smith, Sony, and Disney, which owns Marvel, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move is likely to bolster ongoing rumors that Smith, the son of action star Will Smith, might play Morales in an upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular franchise. The character of Morales was created in 2011, as the story of a biracial teenager from Brooklyn, New York, who gets bitten by a genetically engineered spider in a manner similar to what happened to Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man. Morales has also since starred in the hit 2018 animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the popular 2020 video game, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Correction, 8:05 a.m. PT: An earlier version of this story misstated Jaden Smith's status in connection with Spider-Man projects. A Sony presentation showed an image captured from a music video, not an upcoming project.