It's Official: Ridley Scott Blade Runner Series Is Headed to Prime Video

A live-action Blade Runner limited series is officially coming to Prime Video, Variety reported Thursday. The series will be called Blade 2099, but so far details on plot are thin.

Director Ridley Scott will executive produce. Scott directed the original 1982 movie staring Harrison Ford, and was an executive producer on 2017's Blade Runner 2049. The original movie adapted Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

"We're excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers," Vernon Sanders, Amazon studios head of global television, said in a statement in Variety.

Prime Video did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Silka Luisa, who has been a producer for Paramount Plus' Halo and Apple TV Plus' Shining Girls is slated to be Blade Runner 2099's show runner.

News that Blade Runner 2099 could be coming to Amazon broke in February, a few months after Scott said he was working on it during a BBC interview.