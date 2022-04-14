Issa Rae, Michael Cera Join Dream Cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie

Glen Wilson/HBO

The impressive list of stars who've signed on to the upcoming Warner Bros. Barbie movie just got a little longer.

Issa Rae and Michael Cera will lend their talents to the film based on the classic toy, Warner Bros. confirmed on Thursday. They join previously announced cast members Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and America Ferrera. Emma Mackey, one of the stars of Sex Education on Netflix (and a doppelgänger for Margot Robbie) is getting in on the doll-themed action too.

Much about the plot of the film, simply titled Barbie, is still under wraps, but we know Robbie is starring as the titular blond character. Gosling will play Ken, and Ferrell will portray the CEO of a toy company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mattel and Warner Bros. first announced the live-action Barbie movie back in 2019, and included the news of Robbie's involvement. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are writing the screenplay, and Gerwig is directing. The film is set to arrive in 2023.