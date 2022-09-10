In New 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer, Baby Yoda Is Cuter Than Cute

Remember when the only Yoda we knew was ancient and crotchety? Forget those days. Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, remains as adorable as can be in a new trailer for the show released at Disney's D23 fan gathering on Saturday.

But things look a little dicey for his father figure, Mando himself, who's grimly informed in the new footage that because he took off his helmet, "you are a Mandalorian no more."

The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming in 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2w6UcQYJKK — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

Yeah, yeah, Mando will surely get around that. The trailer unrolls plenty of action and awwwwww-someness as the cute toddler Grogu struts his stuff. They're a "clan of two," as the trailer explains, and there's some upside-down flying action and some synchonized airship jumping that'll surely keep them busy.

The third season of The Mandalorian will stream on sometime in February 2023.