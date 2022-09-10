iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Culture Entertainment

In New 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer, Baby Yoda Is Cuter Than Cute

But how will Mando get around the fact that he removed his helmet, breaking THE big Mandalorian rule?

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
mandalorian-3-social.png
Grogu hasn't lost any of his cuteness.
Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Remember when the only Yoda we knew was ancient and crotchety? Forget those days. Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, remains as adorable as can be in a new trailer for the show released at Disney's D23 fan gathering on Saturday.

But things look a little dicey for his father figure, Mando himself, who's grimly informed in the new footage that because he took off his helmet, "you are a Mandalorian no more."

Yeah, yeah, Mando will surely get around that. The trailer unrolls plenty of action and awwwwww-someness as the cute toddler Grogu struts his stuff. They're a "clan of two," as the trailer explains, and there's some upside-down flying action and some synchonized airship jumping that'll surely keep them busy.

The third season of The Mandalorian will stream on Disney Plus sometime in February 2023.

