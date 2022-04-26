Entertainment

Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

It's May already. That's terrifying. Here's what's coming to Hulu.

Mark Serrels headshot
Mark Serrels
3 min read
Yep, that's Jessica Biel looking a lot like someone who isn't Jessica Biel.
Hulu

It's almost May already and that's extremely upsetting. Pushing that aside for a second, Hulu is dropping a bunch of new, original programming. 

Top of the list is most like Candy, a Jessica Biel led drama set in the '80s. We've also got Conversations with Friends, a new limited series based on a Sally Rooney novel. Did you enjoy Normal People back in 2020? You might want to give this one a gander.

Here's everything coming to Hulu in May...

May 1

  • A Beautiful Mind (2001)
  • A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
  • The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
  • After Everything (2018)
  • The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)
  • The A-Team (2010)
  • The Big Year (2010)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • The Bounty Hunter (2010)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
  • Cyrus (2010)
  • Dazed and Confused (1993)
  • Despicable Me (2010)
  • Despicable Me 2 (2013)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
  • Drag Me to Hell (2009)
  • Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
  • Easy A (2010)
  • Equity (2016)
  • Escape From Pretoria (2020)
  • Fever Pitch (2005)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
  • Funny People (2009)
  • Gone (2012) - 10th Anniversary
  • Grandma (2015)
  • Hot Fuzz (2007) - 15th Anniversary
  • How I Live Now (2013)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Legend of Zorro (2005)
  • Marie Antoinette (2006)
  • Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
  • Mo' Money (1992) - 30th Anniversary
  • November Criminals (2017) - 5th Anniversary
  • Nowhere to Run (1993)
  • Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
  • Ong Bak (2003)
  • Ong Bak 2 (2008)
  • Ong Bak 3 (2010)
  • Open Season 2 (2009)
  • Person to Person (2017) - 5th Anniversary
  • Pleasantville (1998)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • The Program (1993)
  • Resident Evil (2002) - 20th Anniversary
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
  • Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - 15th Anniversary
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
  • Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10th Anniversary
  • Rock of Ages (2012) - 10th Anniversary
  • Saving Face (2004)
  • Saving Private Perez (2011)
  • Seven Years in Tibet (1997) - 25th Anniversary
  • Still Alice (2014)
  • Stuart Little (1999)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002) - 20th Anniversary
  • Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
  • Superhero Movie (2008)
  • Take This Waltz (2011)
  • Taken (2009)
  • The Vow (2012) - 10th Anniversary
  • We Own the Night (2007) - 15th Anniversary
  • White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
  • White Men Can't Jump (1992) - 30th Anniversary
  • The Wolfman (2010)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)
  • Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)    

May 2

  • Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
  • Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

May 4

  • The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
  • Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
  • Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)
  • Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

May 5

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
  • Last Survivors (2022)

May 6

  • Hatching (2022)

May 9

  • Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10

  • Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

May 12

  • Italian Studies (2021)

May 15

  • Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
  • Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
  • The Brass Teapot (2012) - 10th Anniversary
  • Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
  • The Mountain Between Us (2017) - 5th Anniversary
  • One Last Thing (2005)

May 16

  • Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

May 17

  • Sundown (2021)

May 18

  • Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
  • Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 19

  • The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)
  • So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

May 20

  • The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)
  • American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)  

May 23

  • 227: Complete Series (Sony)
  • My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Funimation)

May 24

  • Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)
  • Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 26

  • Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)
  • The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)
  • Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)
  • A Taste of Hunger (2021)

May 27

  • Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29

  • Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
  • Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018) 

May 31

  • Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)
  • Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)          