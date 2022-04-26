Hulu: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in May 2022

It's almost May already and that's extremely upsetting. Pushing that aside for a second, Hulu is dropping a bunch of new, original programming.
Top of the list is most like Candy, a Jessica Biel led drama set in the '80s. We've also got Conversations with Friends, a new limited series based on a Sally Rooney novel. Did you enjoy Normal People back in 2020? You might want to give this one a gander.
Here's everything coming to Hulu in May...
May 1
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Raisin in the Sun (2008)
- The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
- After Everything (2018)
- The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)
- The A-Team (2010)
- The Big Year (2010)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- The Bounty Hunter (2010)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)
- Cyrus (2010)
- Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
- Drag Me to Hell (2009)
- Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
- Easy A (2010)
- Equity (2016)
- Escape From Pretoria (2020)
- Fever Pitch (2005)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)
- Funny People (2009)
- Gone (2012) - 10th Anniversary
- Grandma (2015)
- Hot Fuzz (2007) - 15th Anniversary
- How I Live Now (2013)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Legend of Zorro (2005)
- Marie Antoinette (2006)
- Me, Myself and Irene (2000)
- Mo' Money (1992) - 30th Anniversary
- November Criminals (2017) - 5th Anniversary
- Nowhere to Run (1993)
- Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
- Ong Bak (2003)
- Ong Bak 2 (2008)
- Ong Bak 3 (2010)
- Open Season 2 (2009)
- Person to Person (2017) - 5th Anniversary
- Pleasantville (1998)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- Pretty Woman (1990)
- The Program (1993)
- Resident Evil (2002) - 20th Anniversary
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) - 15th Anniversary
- Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) - 10th Anniversary
- Rock of Ages (2012) - 10th Anniversary
- Saving Face (2004)
- Saving Private Perez (2011)
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997) - 25th Anniversary
- Still Alice (2014)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002) - 20th Anniversary
- Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)
- Superhero Movie (2008)
- Take This Waltz (2011)
- Taken (2009)
- The Vow (2012) - 10th Anniversary
- We Own the Night (2007) - 15th Anniversary
- White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)
- White Men Can't Jump (1992) - 30th Anniversary
- The Wolfman (2010)
- The Young Victoria (2009)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
May 2
- Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
- Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)
May 4
- The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
- Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
- Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)
- Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
May 5
- Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Last Survivors (2022)
May 6
- Hatching (2022)
May 9
- Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 10
- Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
May 12
- Italian Studies (2021)
May 15
- Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)
- The Brass Teapot (2012) - 10th Anniversary
- Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017) - 5th Anniversary
- One Last Thing (2005)
May 16
- Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)
May 17
- Sundown (2021)
May 18
- Demons: Complete Series (Sony)
- Helix: Complete Series (Sony)
May 19
- The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)
May 20
- The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
May 23
- 227: Complete Series (Sony)
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (Funimation)
May 24
- Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)
- Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 26
- Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)
- The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)
- Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)
- A Taste of Hunger (2021)
May 27
- Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
May 29
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)
- Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)
May 31
- Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)
- Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)