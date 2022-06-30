How to Watch 'Zack Snyder's Justice League': Digital, Streaming, Blu-Ray

Zack Snyder's Justice League streams on HBO Max, but you'll soon be able to buy a digital version too.

The Snyder Cut is director Zack Snyder's reedited version of 2017's Justice League, a project he left early due to personal tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the theatrical release. But after a years-long fan campaign and with support from the cast, HBO Max gave Snyder a chance (and a reported $70 million) to piece together his original footage into a longer version.

The result is a four-hour director's cut, with an R-rating, a new score, finished visual effects, two new villains and Jared Leto reprising his role as The Joker.

How to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League

Digital release date

The Snyder Cut's digital release date is July 19, which means you can finally own a digital version and won't need to rely on an HBO Max subscription to stream it.

Blu-ray and DVD

The film is available on DVD and Blu-ray. You can also get a Blu-ray box set of Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Ultimate Collector's Edition, which includes the films Man of Steel, Batman V Superman Ultimate Edition (both theatrical and director's cut of Dawn of Justice) and the lengthy Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Streaming in the US

You need a subscription to

Is it in 4K HDR?



The Snyder Cut streams in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices. Not quite sure what that means for you? We break it down here, but essentially, if you have the right TV, streamer or sound system, you can watch the film with better picture quality and, in the case of Dolby Atmos, better sound.

How long is it available on HBO Max?

There's no limit to the amount of time you have to watch the film.

What's the plot?

Amid all the hubbub surrounding The Snyder Cut, you'd be forgiven for forgetting the general plot of Justice League. Set after Batman v Superman in which -- spoiler -- Superman dies, Batman and Wonder Woman put together a team of heroes to take on alien Steppenwolf and his monstrous troops searching for the three Mother Boxes. The Snyder Cut will flesh out the backstories of all those characters, including recruit Cyborg, so everything makes sense. Aquaman, the Flash, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Hippolyta and Martian Manhunter are among the mammoth character list.

Here's the trailer: