'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7: How to Watch, Contestants, Judges

RuPaul's Drag Race's global domination continues unabated. Following spinoff series in the UK, Australia, Canada, Spain, Holland and elsewhere, Drag Race Sweden was recently announced as the drag competition series' latest international franchise.

Back here in the US, though, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 sashays down the runway on Friday, May 20. As with last year's show, the "all-winners" season will air exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in.

Who's competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7?

For the first time, the eight competitors are all winners of previous seasons of Drag Race or All Stars. They will fight for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a double-sized $200,000 cash prize.



Contestants include season 3 winner Raja; season 5 champion Jinkx Monsoon; season 11 winner Yvie Oddly and season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, as well as Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck, who shared a win on All Stars season 4; Shea Couleé, who took the crown in All Stars season 5, and Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne.

Who are the celebrity judges in All Stars season 7?

Celebrities on the panel this season include Cameron Diaz, Ben Platt, Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, Pulitzer-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, singer Tov Lo, director Janicza Bravo, designer Betsey Johnson, country singer Orville Peck, Loki actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Socialite Daphne Guinness, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, comedian Nikki Glaser and Killing Eve actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who will appear in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Naomi Campbell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White will also be making appearances this season, though not as judges.

When does RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premiere?

The first two episodes will drop back-to-back on Friday, May 20, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. Subsequent episodes will launch on Fridays at the same time.

That means spoilers will start hitting social media early, so you might want to stay off Twitter if you don't want to hear who sashayed away.

Friday airs two episodes of AS7. I just want to let everyone know Ill be posting pictures and commentary after each episode. If you don’t like spoilers my suggestion would be to stay off of social media until after you watch the episode. I won’t be censoring my posts. Enjoy yall — Trinity The Tuck 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrinityTheTuck) May 18, 2022

How can I watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7?

All 12 episodes of Season 7 will premiere Fridays on the Paramount Plus streaming service, followed by an episode of Untucked, the popular after show.

Customers can order the ad-free Premium Plan for $10 a month, or opt for the cheaper $5-a-month Essential Plan, which has commercials.

You can also try the service for a one-week, free trial, and watch the first 15 minutes of the first episode below.