How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Hours before people sit down to enjoy their Thanksgiving feast, watch football or map out Black Friday plans, a time-honored tradition takes center stage on TV: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gigantic balloons rule the skies, while floats and performers wind through the streets. It's colorful, it's loud, it's one big party -- and you can stream the whole thing.

Marking its 96th year, the celebration happens live on Nov. 24 in New York City from 9 a.m. ET along a 2.5-mile route that kicks off at Central Park West. If you're looking forward to catching the parade from the comfort of your couch, here's everything to know about how to watch.

Where to stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The festivities will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in every time zone with an encore broadcast on NBC from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. But Peacock is the best place to stream the event. In order to watch the parade, you will need a Peacock Premium subscription. Sadly, the parade won't be available on the service's free tier.

Peacock Premium typically costs $5 per month for the ad-based version and $10 monthly for the ad-free plan, but right now, you can get 12 months of Peacock Premium for $12 as part of a Black Friday deal. Click the button below to redeem the offer. In addition, qualified Xfinity and Spectrum customers can also receive access to Peacock Premium for free.

Macy's Inc.

Watch NBC on a live TV streaming service



Cord-cutters who don't have Peacock or cable can watch the parade on a live TV streaming service. Here's a lineup of which platforms carry NBC and Telemundo.

: Sling TV's Blue plan carries NBC (in select markets). It's the cheapest of the live streamers and costs $40 per month.

: The streaming service is $65 a month and includes NBC and Telemundo in its channel lineup.

: Fubo offers both NBC and Telemundo in its basic $70 per month plan.

: Its $70 subscription includes access to NBC, but there's an extra charge for Telemundo.

: The service's basic plan is $70 per month and includes NBC and Telemundo.

Who's performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Hosted by Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, 2022's parade is a star-studded event. It will feature appearances from entertainers including Mariah Carey, Sean Paul, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Ziggy Marley and Lea Michele with the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl. Kids -- and adults -- can look forward to seeing their favorite characters like Stuart the Minion, Bluey, Baby Shark, Goku and SpongeBob.

Nearly 30 floats and more than one dozen balloons will dot the parade route alongside circus clowns, marching bands, dancers and Broadway performers such as the cast of Disney's Lion King and The Rockettes. Santa Claus -- who's been part of the show for all 96 years -- will close out the party with Mariah Carey. Don't forget to tune in on Thanksgiving Day.