How to Watch 'CODA' and All the Other Oscar Winners

The 2022 Oscars are over and had underdog CODA upsetting Dune and The Power of the Dog to win best picture, while Will Smith and Jessica Chastain won lead acting awards.
If you're looking to stream CODA, we've put that below. It's on Apple TV+.
As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
- Best Picture
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Supporting Actor
But if you still haven't seen the other Oscar-nominated movies, a huge portion are available on streaming services. HBO Max alone offers best picture nominees Drive My Car, West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, King Richard and Dune.
Here are the nominees that are available with a streaming subscription, and those you can stream separately for a fee.
On Netflix
Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn humankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.
- Best Picture
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Score
On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.
- Best Actor
- Best Film Editing
A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity's unlikeliest last hope.
- Best Animated Film
The Lost Daughter (3 nominations)
A woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Adapted Screenplay
A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.
- Best Picture
- Best Actor
- Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations)
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Cinematography
- Best Directing
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Score
- Best Production Design
- Best Sound
- Best Adapted Screenplay
In 1980s Naples, Italy, an awkward Italian teen struggling to find his place experiences heartbreak and liberation after he's inadvertently saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona.
- Best International Feature Film
On HBO Max
A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are through coaching from their father, Richard Williams.
- Best Picture
- Best Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Film Editing
- Best Original Song
- Best Original Screenplay
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.
After leaving the streaming service following a 30-day period last year, Dune is available to stream again.
- Best Picture
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Costume Design
- Best Original Score
- Best Sound
- Best Cinematography
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Best Production Design
- Best Visual Effects
Drive My Car (4 nominations)
After his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku, a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima. There, he begins to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind.
Drive My Car arrives on HBO Max March 2.
- Best Picture
- Best Directing
- Best International Feature Film
- Best Adapted Screenplay
On Hulu
During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.
- Best Actress
On the verge of marriage to his longtime boyfriend, a successful academic in Denmark is confronted with a secret from his past.
- Best Animated Film
- Best Documentary Feature
- Best International Feature Film
On Hulu and HBO Max
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2 nominations)
An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
- Best Actress
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
- Best Picture
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Production Design
On Disney Plus
Emma Stone stars in this live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.
- Best Costume Design
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.
- Best Animated Film
- Best Original Score
- Best Original Song
On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.
- Best Animated Film
In a realm known as Kumandra, a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.
- Best Animated Film
Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
- Best Visual Effects
On Disney Plus and HBO Max
West Side Story (7 nominations)
Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City. Their burgeoning romance helps to fuel the fire between the warring Jets and Sharks, two rival gangs vying for control of the streets.
- Best Picture
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Directing
- Best Production Design
- Best Song
A bank teller discovers that he's actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.
- Best Visual Effects
On Apple TV Plus
A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next king of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans for seizing power.
- Best Cinematography
- Best Production Design
- Best Actor
On Paramount Plus
The absorbingly cinematic Ascension explores the pursuit of the "Chinese Dream." This observational documentary presents a contemporary vision of China that prioritizes productivity and innovation above all.
- Best Documentary Feature
On Prime Video
In 1952, Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz face personal and professional obstacles that threaten their careers, their relationship and their hit television show.
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
Coming 2 America (1 nomination)
The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Available for purchase or rental
James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help.
You can rent No Time to Die for $6 or buy the film for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
- Best Visual Effects
- Best Sound
- Best Original Song
A semi-autobiographical film that chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital.
Belfast is available for purchase for $20 at services including Amazon, Vudu and iTunes.
- Best Picture
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Directing
- Best Original Song
- Best Sound
- Best Original Screenplay
Licorice Pizza (3 nominations)
The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and navigating first love in San Fernando Valley in 1973.
Licorice Pizza is available for purchase for $20 at services including Vudu and iTunes.
- Best Picture
- Best Original Screenplay
- Best Directing