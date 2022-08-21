We learned a lot in the first episode of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones' prequel. There's some spoilerific events I won't mention here, but most important are the cast of characters House of the Dragon introduced to us. Most of the fun in Game of Thrones was watching complex relationships mature and hopefully, now that the table was set in episode 1, we'll get more of that from Sunday. The next episode of House of the Dragon lands on Aug. 28 on HBO.

Chronicling the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen, House of the Dragon is about a fantasy civil war called The Dance of the Dragons, which erupted after two Targaryens began a blood feud over who has the right to sit on the Iron Throne. It's set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

Like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. It has its predecessor's old prime-time slot: 9 p.m. on Sunday. The show will hit streaming services around the world at the same time, including HBO Max in the US.

Here's when House of the Dragon hits a TV or streaming service near you, no matter where you are across the globe.

When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?

House of the Dragon airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but will hit HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET -- meaning those in the West Coast can watch it 3 hours earlier (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2 a.m. Aug. 22. In Australia, it'll air on Foxtel and hit Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.

Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services House of the Dragon will be available on.

Canada, Crave: 9 p.m., Aug. 28.

Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., Aug. 28.

Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., Aug. 29.

Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., Aug. 29.

Middle East, OSN: 5 a.m. Dubai Time, Aug. 29.

Japan, U-NEXT: 10 a.m., Aug. 29.

Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., Aug. 29.

New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., Aug 22.

Game of Thrones was one of the world's most acclaimed serial dramas, renowned for bringing Hollywood blockbuster production to your TV set. Some of the show's shine faded in the final two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster pace than Martin could crank out new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is notorious for constant delays.

Luckily, House of the Dragon allows HBO to once again copy from Martin's notes. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing on the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up roughly halfway through it.