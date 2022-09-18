Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
'House of the Dragon': When Is Milly Alcock's Last Episode as Rhaenyra?

We knew Milly Alcock would eventually be replaced on screen by Emma D'Arcy, but until now we didn't know when.

Daniel Van Boom
2 min read
Milly Alcock plays the young Princess Rhaenyra.
Milly Alcock has been one of the most regular highlights of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel. The 22-year-old Australian actor plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, who in the premiere episode was controversially named heir to the Iron Throne. We've always known, however, that Alcock's time on the show wouldn't be permanent, that at some point she'd be replaced by Emma D'Arcy.

That time is Sunday, when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops.

There's a significant time jump in between episodes 5 and 6, as revealed in a teaser for next week's show. We see the older version of Queen Alicent (played by Olivia Cooke, not Emily Carey) mentioning that Daemon Targaryen has left the Stepstones unprotected for over a decade -- meaning the time jump is for at least that long.

In Alcock's place is Emma D'Arcy, an English actor who starred in Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Amazon series Truth Seekers. Carey and Alcock are the only actors to get replaced with the time jump. Matt Smith is still Daemon Targaryen, and Paddy Considine is still King Viserys -- except, from the episode 6 trailer, he looks like a very sickly King Viserys.

House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons, a Targaryen civil war that, according to GoT lore, is the beginning of the end of House Targaryen. It takes place 190 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. In episode 5, which aired Sunday, Rhaenyra Targaryen married Laenor Velaryon in a tragic ceremony following a fight, and subsequent death, breaking out at a wedding feast.