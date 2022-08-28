'House of the Dragon': When Episode 2 Hits Your Time Zone

House of the Dragon's premiere episode introduced us to key Targaryens like King Viserys, Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, laying out the elements of a Targaryen combustion. We find out what happens next in episode 2, The Rogue Prince, which airs Sunday night on HBO.

For those who missed out on last week's show, House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel that's all about the Targaryen family. It specifically chronicles the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen; it's based on a book called Fire and Blood that details a civil war over the iron throne called The Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

Like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon will air one episode at a time. (And we now know it'll return for a second season.) It has its predecessor's old prime-time slot: 9 p.m. PT on Sunday. The show will hit streaming services around the world at the same time, including HBO Max in the US.

Here's when House of the Dragon hits a TV or streaming service near you, no matter where you are across the globe.

When does House of the Dragon debut in my time zone?

House of the Dragon airs on HBO at 9 p.m. PT/ET, but hits HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET -- meaning those in the West Coast can watch it three hours earlier (6 p.m. PT) on the streaming service. Those in UK and Ireland will have to stay up late, as the show airs on Sky UK at 2 a.m. the next day. In Australia, it'll air on Foxtel and Binge at 11 a.m. AEST.

Here are some other time zones, as well as the channels and streaming services House of the Dragon will be available on.

Canada, Crave: 9 p.m., Aug. 28.

Latin America, HBO Max: 9 p.m., Aug. 28.

Portugal, HBO Max: 2 a.m., Aug. 29.

Spain, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Italy, Sky Italy: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden, HBO Max: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Germany and Austria, Sky Germany: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Switzerland, RTS: 3 a.m., Aug. 29.

Israel, Cellcom: 4 a.m., Aug. 29.

Middle East, OSN: 5 a.m. Dubai Time, Aug. 29.

Japan, U-Next: 10 a.m., Aug. 29.

Singapore, HBO Asia: 9 a.m., Aug. 29.

New Zealand, Sky SoHo: 1 p.m., Aug 29.

Game of Thrones was one of the world's most acclaimed serial dramas, renowned for bringing Hollywood blockbuster production to your TV set. Some of the show's shine faded in the final two seasons, however, as the HBO show was created at a faster pace than Martin could crank out new books. The sixth book in the Song of Fire and Ice series, Winds of Winter, is notorious for constant delays.

Luckily, House of the Dragon allows HBO to once again copy from Martin's notes. The show is based on Fire and Blood, a book Martin wrote in 2018. Fire and Blood is the first of two volumes Martin is writing on the Targaryen dynasty: House of the Dragon picks up roughly halfway through it.