'House of the Dragon' Swapped Twins in Finale, Report Says

Real-life twins Luke and Elliott Tittensor play House of the Dragon's twin knights, Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll. Both knights are a part of the Kingsguard, sworn to protect whomever rules the Iron Throne.

In the season finale of the Game of Thrones prequel on HBO Max, which aired Oct. 23, Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk are at odds over the true heir to the throne. Ser Arryk sides with Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and Ser Erryk supports Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). Ser Erryk is seen presenting Rhaenyra with her father's stolen crown.

House of the Dragon director Greg Yaitanes told Entertainment Weekly in an interview this week that while filming the finale, Elliott got COVID. He was then unable to be present for the scene in which Rhaenyra's supporters gather around the map of Westeros and plot. Luckily, his twin brother, Luke, was able to step in. Luke, playing his brother Ser Erryk, stood next to Rhaenyra for the entire scene, according to the report in EW. House of Dragon audiences didn't notice.

HBO Max didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Season two of House of the Dragon is set to premiere in 2024.

Correction, 1:40 p.m.: A photo caption initially had the twins' names reversed. They are Luke Tittensor, at left, and Elliott Tittensor.