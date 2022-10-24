'House of the Dragon' Finale Pulled HBO's Biggest Finale Audience Since 'Game of Thrones'

Sunday night's House of the Dragon season one finale brought big numbers back to HBO Max. It marked HBO's biggest "finale audience" since the controversial Game of Thrones series finale three and a half years ago, with 9.3 million viewers tuning in.

This number was still quite a ways away from the final episode of Game of Thrones, however, which pulled in 19.3 million viewers across HBO's platforms and broke HBO records. Even the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones saw 18.4 million viewers.

House of the Dragon episodes are averaging 29 million viewers in the US, according to HBO on Monday. Season 7 of Game of Thrones -- the second-last season -- averaged 32.8 million viewers per episode, for comparison, while season 8 averaged 44.2 million viewers per episode.

"We're so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros," said HBO CEO Casey Bloys.

