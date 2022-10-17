'House of the Dragon': Larys Strong and That Weird Foot Scene Explained

House of the Dragon's ninth episode, titled The Green Council, is among the show's best yet. It's clever, allowed Alicent Hightower to shine like never before, and it built anticipation for next week's big finale. One scene stuck out in particular, though, and not necessarily in a good way.

It has to do with Larys Strong, who, in discomforting fashion, was revealed to have a nasty foot fetish. Not nasty like people-who-like-feet-are-weird nasty. But coercive nasty. If you saw episode 9 and are wondering what you hell you just watched, I'm here to tell you that it was, unfortunately, what you thought it was.

Caution: House of the Dragon spoilers ahead. In addition, this recap references sexual coercion.

What did Larys do in episode 9?

Larys is Queen Alicent's unofficial master of whisperers. For much of House of the Dragon's first season, he's kept her abreast of happenings, opportunities and liabilities. He did exactly that in episode 9, making Alicent aware of the ring of spies that "White Worm" Mysaria has inside the Red Keep.

But that information comes at a price. While Alicent speaks with Larys, she takes her shoes off and places her stocking-adorned feet on the table between them. Larys reveals the existence of the spies and says Alicent's father, Otto Hightower, is aware of them. He has more information, but stops himself from spilling it.

To get it out of him, Alicent has to peel her stockings off and lay her bare feet on the table. Larys then explains that Alicent's servant is one of the spies and indicates he could take out the spymaster if the queen wishes it. Alicent seems all too aware of what this means.

She sighs, puts her feet up on a nearby chair and looks away from Larys. Larys then sneaks his hand down his pants and starts masturbating to the queen's nude feet.

Alicent's response to Larys -- to putting her feet on the table, taking her stockings off and then finally placing her feet in full view and turning away -- indicates this definitely isn't the first transaction like this.

Later in the episode, when Erryk is escorting Rhaenys out of the Red Keep, we see a servant has been hanged, and what appears to be Mysaria's headquarters has been lit aflame. We can't confirm until next week, but it looks an awful lot like Larys' handiwork.

Who is Larys Strong anyway?

Larys Strong, also known as "the Clubfoot," is the son of Lyonel Strong, who briefly served as Hand of the king after King Viserys sacked Otto Hightower. You'll also remember Larys' brother, Harwin Strong. Harwin was a City Watch guard, and the real father of Jacaerys and Lucerys Targaryen, the sons Rhaenyra Targaryen claimed to have had with Laenor Velaryon.

Larys, aligning himself firmly in team Hightower, in episode 6, arranged for both his father and brother to be killed on their return to Harrenhal. The following episode, we learn Larys has since been named Lord of Harrenhal.

He first acquainted himself with Alicent when she was alone in the Godswood contemplating Rhaenyra's rumored fling with Daemon. Larys revealed to Alicent that morning-after tea was sent to Rhaenyra's quarters by Viserys -- the first of many secrets he'd share with the queen. Larys has served the queen since episode 5, which means he's been at her side for about 16 years in House of the Dragon canon.

We didn't know what he got out of the arrangement. Now, we unfortunately do.