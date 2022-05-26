Horizon Zero Dawn TV Show, Gran Turismo Movie in the Works, Reports Say

Wait long enough, it seems, and your favorite video game will make its way to the small or silver screen. The latest to join the long list of video games going from console to TV screen are PlayStation titles Horizon Zero Dawn and Gran Turismo. At this rate it can't be long before they get to my favorite game, so I'm expecting a live-action Animal Crossing adaptation any day now.

According to Variety, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan revealed in an investor briefing on Thursday that a Horizon TV show is heading to Netflix. Sony also confirmed that a God of War show will stream on Amazon Prime Video (we first heard rumors about this back in March). Later on Thursday, Deadline reported that PlayStation title Gran Turismo is getting a movie adaptation.

Other PlayStation titles previously set for upcoming live-action adaptations include The Last of Us (HBO), Twisted Metal (Peacock) and Ghost of Tsushima. They follow the box office success of big-screen PlayStation adaptations Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Uncharted, both of which came out this year and quickly became two of the most successful game adaptations of all time.

Sony Interactive Entertainment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Correction, May 27: A previous version of this story misstated how the Gran Turismo adaptation will be presented. It is being developed as a movie.