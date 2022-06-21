Early Prime Day Deals National Smoothie Day Freebies Best Unlimited Data Plans Bitcoin Explained Printers We Love
Here's When the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale Hits Disney Plus in Your Time Zone

Episode 6 -- the season one finale -- is almost live. Here's when you can watch it.

Jennifer Bisset
Ewan McGregor looks handsome in a beard and scruffy robes in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Ewan McGregor returns to the ways of the Jedi as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Disney Plus

Against all odds, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been a pretty fantastic Star Wars show! If you're after recapsparticularly for the last episode, we've got you covered.

On a rockier note, the Star Wars series has had a somewhat confusing release schedule on Disney Plus. It changed its premiere weeks out, then it changed it again literally hours beforehand. With the finale imminent, here's exactly when you'll be able to watch the last episode of season 1.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release dates and times

Here are the release dates and times for all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here's when Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney Plus in your time zone

Obi-Wan Kenobi, episode 6, hits Disney Plus midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET. That's 2 a.m. CT and 1 a.m. MT.

If you're in the UK, the Star Wars season finale can be watched from 7 a.m. BST. Those in continental Europe will have to wait till the finale drops at 8 a.m. CEST in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. If you're in Australia, episode 6 launches at the perfect time: 5 p.m. AEST.

Release date changes

The first of the six episodes was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on May 25. That date was pushed back to May 27, to coincide with a live event called the Star Wars Celebration. But then, according to a hasty tweet from the official Star Wars account, the premiere episodes arrived a full three hours early, which meant they technically started streaming Thursday night.

One possible explanation for the sudden change of plans was to avoid the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix show Stranger Things, which also began streaming that Friday

