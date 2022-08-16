Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone

The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one, but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day.

The episodes are set to drop at the same time worldwide, then the release schedule will change for the rest of the season. Episodes will arrive three hours later, going from 6 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT.

The Rings of Power premiere release schedule

Here's when the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere in your time zone.

6 p.m. PDT -- Thursday, Sept.1

9 p.m. EDT -- Thursday, Sept. 1

10 p.m. Brazil -- Thursday, Sept. 1

2 a.m. UK -- Friday, Sept. 2

3 a.m. Central European Summer Time -- Friday, Sept. 2

5:30 a.m. India Standard Time -- Friday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. Japan Standard Time -- Friday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. Australia -- Friday, Sept. 2

1 p.m. New Zealand -- Friday, Sept. 2

Timings for the rest of the season

Episodes are dropping three hours later than the premiere time for the rest of the season.

9 p.m. PDT -- Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT -- Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil -- Fridays

5 a.m. UK — Fridays

6 a.m. CEST -- Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST -- Fridays

1 p.m. JST -- Fridays

2 p.m. AU -- Fridays

4 p.m. NZ -- Fridays

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron and the last alliance between Elves and men.