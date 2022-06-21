Here's Exactly When 'Doctor Strange 2' Hits Disney Plus in Your Time Zone

If you've been waiting patiently to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at home on Disney Plus -- well done! You're just about at the finish line. The Marvel sequel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will be available on Disney Plus on June 22. And no, you won't have to pay an extra fee on top of your Disney Plus subscription to watch it.

Based on previous Marvel movie streaming releases, it was thought the sequel would arrive in July. But the Sam Raimi-directed film is arriving on streaming a month earlier than expected. And if you don't want to pay for Disney Plus, it's also on other digital platforms the same day, June 22, before debuting on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 26.

When does Doctor Strange 2 head to Disney Plus?

You'll be able to stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 22.

Looking for an exact release time, down to the minute? Check your account at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, aka just past midnight on Tuesday.

Here's when Doctor Strange 2 hits Disney Plus in your time zone

Doctor Strange 2 hits Disney Plus midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET. That's 2 a.m. CT and 1 a.m. MT.

If you're in the UK, Doctor Strange 2 can be watched from 7 a.m. BST. Those in continental Europe will have to wait till the movie drops at 8 a.m. CEST in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. If you're in Australia, Doctor Strange 2 launches at the perfect time: 5 p.m. AEST.

Doctor Strange 2 is arriving earlier than expected

In 2021 (and 2022), a trio of Marvel movies arrived on Disney Plus the day of theatrical release or a months later.

In July, Black Widow received a day-and-date release, meaning it arrived on Disney Plus simultaneously with cinemas. You had to pay an extra fee on top of your subscription to watch it.

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/p1S4Vq5HBc — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

In September, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters, then headed to Disney Plus after over two months (or 70 days). In November, Eternals opened in theaters, then it also reached Disney Plus over two months later (68 days).

Basically, we expected Doctor Strange 2 to hit Disney Plus in mid-July, 70 days from its May 6 release.

It was also thought this could move back even further if the end of Ms. Marvel (started June 8) on Disney Plus came into play, as well as the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8. Obviously, none of this happened and Doctor Strange 2 is hitting Disney Plus on June 22.

A few Disney Plus subscription details

The base Disney Plus subscription costs $8 per month or $80 per year, but if you bundle Hulu and ESPN Plus along with Disney, the cost is $14 per month.