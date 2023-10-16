Here's Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film

I'm unafraid to admit that I'm a die-hard Swiftie. Over the years I've analyzed her endless Easter eggs, stayed up all night for album releases, and you better believe that I was at the Eras Tour this summer. The concert was one of the most memorable experiences of my life -- I made and traded friendship bracelets with fellow Swifties and sang every word to every song while I was at the show. When I heard that she was releasing her Eras Tour concert as a film, I dropped everything to look for tickets.

Swift's highly anticipated concert film premiered in theaters last Friday, and it smashed records. CNBC reported that the Eras Tour is the highest grossing domestic concert film ever, bringing in between $95 million and $97 million.

If you got snubbed in that Ticketmaster debacle, or if you just want to relive the magic that is the Eras Tour, I've got you covered with all of the important steps you need to take to make sure you get your tickets.

What is the Eras Tour?

Swift's stadium tour swept through more than a dozen US cities plus Mexico City this summer. The Eras Tour is a love letter to her impressive musical career and the fans who have seen her through it. But that doesn't mean that the tour doesn't have massive public appeal. The tour is projected to gross $1 billion, including Swift's overseas tour next spring.

That billion dollars is, by all accounts, a fantastic measure of Swift's power, but it doesn't even account for the thousands of fans who attended her concerts from parking lots and bridges outside of the concert venues this year. Already, Swift's journey around the US has proved an economic boon to host cities.

So, what is the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film?

Filmed over her Los Angeles dates at the SoFi stadium, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a 2-hour, 45-minute chronicle of her hit tour. For fans who are familiar with the tour, this raises some questions as to what has been cut from the film. At my show, the concert ran for about 3 hours, but by the end of the tour it was about 3 and a half hours long. However, curious fans finally have their answers.

The film officially premiered on Wednesday night, and we finally know what's been cut. Be warned, I'm going to get into some major spoilers for the concert film, so if you want to be surprised while you watch, just go ahead and skip this section.

It looks like Swift has nixed five songs from the setlist she performed the nights she recorded the film. Entertainment Weekly reports that the songs No Body, No Crime; Long Live; Wildest Dreams; The Archer and Cardigan were all cut in the concert film. However, fans of Long Live do have some recourse. The song plays over tour bloopers and videos of fans during the credits.

Of the six surprise songs she recorded (Swift performs these during the rotating acoustic portion of the show) the songs Our Song and You're On Your Own Kid ended up making the final cut. Fans can also expect to see shortened costume changes and transitions between Swift's different eras in the film.

How long is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in theaters?

Swift's concert film officially hits theaters today, Oct. 13. According to Insider, the film must be shown in theaters for four weeks following its release.

Already, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Swift concert movie is expected to have a $100 million opening weekend and could surpass $150 million.

Insider reported that Swift circumvented Hollywood studios and negotiated the film's distribution directly with AMC, allowing her to have more control over the distribution of the film.

How can I get Swift movie tickets?

You can buy tickets to the concert film where you would ordinarily buy tickets to most movies, either online or at an in-person box office.

Swift's website has links to sites where you can buy tickets through AMC, Regal, Cinemark and Fandango. You could check your local indie theater's website too, to see whether it's showing the concert film.

Fan reaction to ticket sales was swift. Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark's chief marketing and content officer, told me that the company saw "frenzied traffic to [its] website and app the moment tickets went on sale" and that "we are ready for Swifties to be enchanted by this concert film in the unprecedented number of auditoriums we have booked to meet demand."

How much do tickets cost?

Adult tickets go for $19.89, which is a nod to the year of Swift's birth and the title of her fifth studio album, 1989. (Fans also know that the album 1989 is about to get the Taylor's Version treatment, with the artist's rerecording of the album dropping 14 days after the film hits theaters.) Seniors and children's tickets go for $13.13, a nod to Swift's lucky number.

Right now, it's unclear whether subscribers to paid theater subscriptions Regal Unlimited will be able to use the deals available to them on tickets for this film, given the special pricing. In a FAQ on AMC's website, the company said that this film is excluded from the companys A-List program's reservation feature.

Cinemark confirmed to CNET that members of the Cinemark Movie Club can apply all standard benefits of the membership.

Can I treat this like a normal concert?

While a concert film can be exciting and almost feel like a real concert, it's best practice to be respectful of other theatergoers both in your showing and in other showings at the theater.

This doesn't mean you can't keep up with other Eras Tour practices, like wearing a fun costume based on Swift's songs and lyrics or making and trading friendship bracelets with other Swifties. You could even quietly sing along and dance in your seat… as long as you're considerate of viewers around you and don't interrupt others' viewing experience.

If you're attending the film at an AMC theater, then you're in luck. The company has provided you with guidelines for how to behave during the film -- and it all boils down to being respectful of those around you.

However, if you just have to sing and dance along to all of your favorite Taylor Swift hits (which I totally understand the urge to do) you do have some options. In a press release distributed to CNET on Wednesday, Cinemark announced Private Swiftie Parties -- an extension of its Private Watch Parties offering -- that allow fans to reserve an entire auditorium for singing and dancing. In the release, Fearing said "our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade." Right now, these Private Swiftie Parties are on sale on Cinemark's website and app. The watch parties are available at participating locations for $800 and can accommodate up to 40 fans.

When can I stream the concert film?

There's not an exact date on when we can expect the concert film on streaming services.

TV Line reports that Swift can't put her concert film on streaming platforms for 13 weeks after the film comes out. So Jan. 12, 2024, would be the earliest possible date the film could wind up on a streaming service.

As a seasoned Swiftie, however, my recommendation would be to keep a close eye on any hints Swift might give over the next few months. Her infamous Easter eggs have given fans clues for album release dates and music video drops, so it's possible that she would do the same for the film's streaming debut.

