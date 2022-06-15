Here's a First Look at Ryan Gosling as Upcoming Barbie Movie's Ken

Ryan Gosling is a doll. Specifically, a Ken doll.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Pictures tweeted out a first look at the actor dressed as Barbie's iconic beau. Gosling has apparently gone blond and embraced denim.

The photo follows other scraps of news about the movie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie. Not much is known about the plot, but Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Simu Li, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera are also part of the cast. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig.

Barbie is scheduled to hit theaters July 21, 2023.