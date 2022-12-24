CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Culture Entertainment

Here Are the 10 Most Distracting Christmas Songs

Plus, 10 holiday carols to play if you're struggling to be productive this season.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
bing-crosby-christmas-song.png
Bing Crosby takes listeners to sunny Hawaii for Christmas with his version of Mele Kalikimaka, named the most distracting Christmas song in a recent study.
YouTube

Putting on Christmas music while you work? Think carefully about which yuletide tunes you pick. A recent study from project-management software company Workamajig reports that while certain songs can actually help maintain focus, others do the opposite.

According to the study, songs with beats per minute paced between 50 and 80 are best for productivity, and may actually help calm  listeners. Others, with much higher beats-per-minute ratios, are classified on the distracting list.

Here are the 10 most distracting Christmas songs, according to Workamajig, followed by the 10 songs best for productivity.

Most distracting

  1. Mele Kalikimaka -- Single Version, Bing Crosby
  2. The Happiest Christmas Tree, Nat King Cole
  3. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Andy Williams
  4. Santa Tell Me, Ariana Grande
  5. Caroling, Caroling, Nat King Cole
  6. Christmas Dream, Perry Como
  7. Please Come Home for Christmas -- 2013 Remaster, The Eagles
  8. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Judy Garland
  9. Jingle Bells -- Remastered 1999, Frank Sinatra
  10. Adeste Fideles, Bing Crosby

Best for productivity

  1. Carol of the Bells, Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych
  2. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree, Brenda Lee
  3. Silver Bells, Bing Crosby
  4. Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season, Andy Williams
  5. O Christmas Tree, Tony Bennett
  6. Christmas Time Is Here, Vince Guaraldi Trio
  7. The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You), Nat King Cole
  8. The Christmas Waltz - Remastered 1999, Frank Sinatra
  9. The First Noël, Andy Williams
  10. Linus and Lucy, Vince Guaraldi Trio

The study also points out that the top two most played holiday songs on Spotify, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" and V's "Christmas Tree" lean more towards more distracting with 150 BPM and 139 BPM.