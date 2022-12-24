Putting on Christmas music while you work? Think carefully about which yuletide tunes you pick. A recent study from project-management software company Workamajig reports that while certain songs can actually help maintain focus, others do the opposite.

According to the study, songs with beats per minute paced between 50 and 80 are best for productivity, and may actually help calm listeners. Others, with much higher beats-per-minute ratios, are classified on the distracting list.

Here are the 10 most distracting Christmas songs, according to Workamajig, followed by the 10 songs best for productivity.

Most distracting

Mele Kalikimaka -- Single Version, Bing Crosby

The Happiest Christmas Tree, Nat King Cole

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Andy Williams

Santa Tell Me, Ariana Grande

Caroling, Caroling, Nat King Cole

Christmas Dream, Perry Como

Please Come Home for Christmas -- 2013 Remaster, The Eagles

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Judy Garland

Jingle Bells -- Remastered 1999, Frank Sinatra

Adeste Fideles, Bing Crosby



Best for productivity

Carol of the Bells, Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree, Brenda Lee

Silver Bells, Bing Crosby

Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season, Andy Williams

O Christmas Tree, Tony Bennett

Christmas Time Is Here, Vince Guaraldi Trio

The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You), Nat King Cole

The Christmas Waltz - Remastered 1999, Frank Sinatra

The First Noël, Andy Williams

Linus and Lucy, Vince Guaraldi Trio

The study also points out that the top two most played holiday songs on Spotify, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" and V's "Christmas Tree" lean more towards more distracting with 150 BPM and 139 BPM.