Henry Cavill Is Being Replaced in 'The Witcher' on Netflix

Well this is a shocker. Post season three of The Witcher on Netflix, Henry Cavill will no longer play the show's protagonist, Geralt of Rivia. From the fourth season on, Liam Hemsworth will be taking over from Cavill.

Hemsworth announced the news on his Instagram account.

"As a Witcher fan I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia, Hemsworth wrote. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

Cavill also reacted to the news on his Instagram.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," he said . "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The Witcher has been a huge hit for Netflix since its release back in 2019. The show's third season hasn't yet premiered and won't be released until mid-way through 2023. Cavill didn't provide a reason for his moving on from the role, but it was recently revealed he would be returning as Superman after a recent cameo in the DC movie Black Adam.