HBO's 'The Last of Us' Infects Your Google Search

With The Last of Us episode 2 now available HBO Max, Google added a creepy Easter egg to celebrate the show. It's linked to the Cordyceps fungal outbreak that brought the video game-inspired series' fictional world to ruin.

If you Google "The Last of Us" on desktop or mobile, you'll see a red mushroom icon on the bottom of your browser window. Tapping it will see animated fungus grow onto the screen, with subsequent taps adding more and more. It's limited to three on mobile, but doesn't seem to stop on desktop.

You can share the image or tap the x to clear your screen, an option the show's characters likely wish they had.

Unlike the games, the TV show dives into the outbreak's origins. Episode 2, which aired Sunday, put the spotlight on the terrifying infected, making Google's Easter egg feel particularly creepy.