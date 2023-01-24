M&Ms Controversy Amazon's $5/Mo. Prescription Service COVID Vaccines You Can Drink? Oscar Nominations Direct Deposit for Your Tax Return PayPal Cyberattack In Space, Life's Building Blocks 5 Best Vitamins to Boost Energy
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

HBO's 'The Last of Us' Infects Your Google Search With Creepy Fungus

The outbreak reaches your browser, but there's a quick solution.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Animated The Last of Us fungus grows over Google search results
You can make the fungus grow over your search results.
Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

With The Last of Us episode 2 now available on HBO Max, Google added a creepy Easter egg to celebrate the show. It's linked to the Cordyceps fungal outbreak that brought the fictional world of the video game-inspired series to ruin.

If you Google "The Last of Us" on desktop or mobile, you'll see a red mushroom icon on the bottom of your browser window. Tapping it will see animated fungus grow onto the screen, with subsequent taps adding more and more. It's limited to three on mobile, but doesn't seem to stop on desktop.

Watch The Last of Us on HBO Max
See at HBO Max

You can share the image or tap the x to clear your screen, an option the show's characters likely wish they had.

Unlike the games, the TV show dives into the outbreak's origins. Episode 2, which aired Sunday, put the spotlight on the terrifying infected. And now they're getting into your Google search, just to keep us all creeped out going until next weekend's instalment.