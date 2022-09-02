HBO Releases First Episode of House of the Dragon for Free

Hoping to pull even more viewers into its hit House of the Dragon series, HBO has made the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel free to watch on YouTube.

The complimentary availability of the wildly popular show's first installment comes at the same time as the debut of the new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power. The first episode of that show dropped Friday on Prime Video.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. It's set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Its debut episode drew nearly 10 million viewers when it dropped on Aug. 21, setting a record for the largest audience for any new HBO original series. It was subsequently renewed for a second season.