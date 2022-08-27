HBO Max: The 27 Best Movies to Watch

If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in awhile, it's time to check it out. Starting at , a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies that were recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes all the time.

We track everything coming to HBO Max each week and keep a running list of the service's standout originals, which you can check out below. And if you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers tons of art-house classics from the prestigious Criterion Collection.

What's new this week (Aug. 22 to 28)

Here are the latest highlights.

Wednesday

Katrina Babies (2022) -- Documentary. An intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the children of New Orleans.



Best HBO Max originals and blockbusters



Comedy



Searchlight Pictures The French Dispatch (2021) Settle in for another eccentric, fantastic-looking feature from director Wes Anderson. The auteur behind "Moonrise Kingdom" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" sets his sights on an alluring new story -- or rather, three. The French Dispatch, dubbed a "love letter to journalists," takes viewers through a triad of separate tales, straight from the pages of a fictional magazine. If you missed this highly original installment when it hit theaters last October, now's the time to get in on its captivating story.

Father of the Bride (2022) HBO Max's Father of the Bride introduces a Cuban American family that includes patriarch Billy, a traditional guy who struggles to digest surprising news from his eldest daughter: She's met a guy, and she wants to marry and move away with him. The third film adaptation of a 1949 novel of the same name by Edward Streeter, the movie is an enjoyable iteration that includes stars like Andy Garcia and singer Gloria Estefan.

HBO Max Let Them All Talk (2020) Meryl Streep playing an eccentric author in a Steven Soderbergh comedy. What more do you need to know? If you do want to know more: Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Hughes (Streep) is struggling to finish her next book, chased by her literary agent (Gemma Chan). She boards a cruise ship with old friends, who inspired her best-known work. Tensions are strong. It looks great -- Soderbergh uses crisp, natural light -- and most of the dialogue is improvised. See how Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges and the rest of the impeccable cast have fun with that.

20th Century Studios Free Guy (2021) In this energetic action-comedy, Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is cheerfully oblivious to the fact that he's living inside a video game. Millie (Jodie Comer), a real-life programmer, enters the game to try to uncover evidence that a code was stolen from her, and the two soon team up on the mission. Eventually, Guy must come to grips with the reality of his video-game-dependent existence. (Sounds a little Matrix-y right? Comparisons have been made.) But long story short: This movie is a fun and fast-paced excursion that snags two ridiculously charismatic actors for its leads. Load this one onto your screen now.

Warner Bros. 8-Bit Christmas (2021) A playful comedy set in the '80s, 8-bit Christmas follows the story of a young Jake Doyle, a dedicated 10-year-old who desperately seeks a Nintendo. The film is delightfully narrated by Neil Patrick Harris, an older Jake reminiscing on his past quest to secure the gaming console. Yes, there's a Christmas backdrop to the story, but Jake's unyielding commitment to his mission, and what he learns along the way, make this cheery feature a must-watch even after the holiday season.

Superhero



Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad (2021) Over-the-top violence abounds in this DC film about supervillains who agree to help the US government in exchange for some time off their prison sentences. Their mission is to destroy something alluded to as Project Starfish, harbored in the fictional island country of Corto Maltese. With a notable cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena, 2021's The Suicide Squad is a wickedly entertaining, darkly funny bloodbath that differs from what you usually see in superhero movies. (Peacemaker, a spinoff TV series, is also available on HBO Max.)

Jonathan Olley/DC The Batman (2022) Less than two months after Robert Pattinson stepped out as Batman in theaters, Matt Reeves' satisfying superhero flick hit HBO Max. The movie takes place in a perpetually gray and rain-soaked Gotham City, where our bat-channeling protagonist starts to seek out a mysterious murderer with an affinity for riddles. Catwoman, played by a swaggering Zoë Kravitz, gets entwined in the affair when her friend goes missing. Great scene-setting and storytelling make this dark mystery unmissable.

Warner Bros. Pictures Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) This violent, R-rated superhero entry explodes with color, amid the shocking leg breaks courtesy of one Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan teamed up for this unique standalone film featuring the titular supervillain. Its non-linear plot and loosely assembled anti-heroes -- including Mary Elizabeth Winstead's The Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, Rosie Perez's alcoholic detective Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco's pickpocket Cassandra Cain -- might put off some who're after a neater package. But if you let the stylish visuals, creative action scenes and Harley Quinn's charisma take center stage, you'll be in for a delicious superhero treat.

HBO Max Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) Aka The Snyder Cut. This one's for the droves of Zack Snyder fans who campaigned for the director to get a second shot at finishing Justice League, after he was forced to leave before completion due to personal tragedy. In stepped Joss Whedon, but the 2017 theatrical version was a critical and box office failure. Now, a four-hour Snyder director's cut is ready on HBO Max, with a ton of new scenes, a couple of new villains and the spectacular epilogue. If you're on board with Snyder's slo-mo style, it's worth checking out his remarkably different original vision.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Fan of the '80s? Including that filmmaking style? The sequel to Wonder Woman leans hard into its inspirations, which will either take you back to pleasingly simple versions of adventure and heroism, or really annoy you with a nonsensical plot and slow pace. Gal Gadot's Diana Prince hasn't moved on from Steve Trevor's (Chris Pine) death, working at the Smithsonian where an ancient artifact kicks off a world of trouble and forces her to make a few hard decisions. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal are new additions to the cast. Colorful, lightweight escapism.

Drama



Janus Films Drive My Car (2021) What can we say about acclaimed Japanese drama Drive My Car? Well, it snagged an Oscar for best international feature film at this year's Academy Awards. It's also a three-hour movie that people are sitting and watching all the way through, which, to me, speaks volumes. But seriously, Drive My Car is a powerful film that explores loss and letting go. If you missed it before the Oscars, stream it now.

Screenshot by CNET Bad Education (2019) Based on a magazine article by journalist Robert Kolker, this tale about a public school embezzlement scandal and the student journalists who broke the news is captivating from start to finish. Allison Janney and Hugh Jackman are phenomenal in their roles as the school officials who took part in the scheme. It also won the 2020 Emmy award for Outstanding Television Movie.

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures King Richard (2021) King Richard is a warm, affecting and easily watchable biopic about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The film winds back the clock to before the sisters became household names, giving us a glimpse of their upbringing in Compton and time spent practicing on run-down courts with their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith). Convinced his daughters are going to be successful, Richard works tirelessly to get their star potential noticed by professional coaches. A complicated man with a tremendous personality, Richard is fascinating to get to know, and his unwavering belief in Venus and Serena is inspiring.

HBO Max Kimi (2022) Steven Soderbergh directs this engaging tech thriller set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela, a Seattle tech worker played by a neon blue-haired Zoë Kravitz, has agoraphobia, a fear that prevents her from making it past the front door of her apartment. But when she uncovers an unsettling recording while doing her job, she's pushed to make the leap. Kimi is a stylish thriller complete with eye-catching cinematography, a solid score and a protagonist you'll be rooting for.

Scott Free The Last Duel (2021) The Last Duel notably didn't win a lot of eyeballs when it debuted in theaters in October. But it's on HBO Max now, where audiences can watch from the comfort of their couch as Adam Driver and Matt Damon battle it out. Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel is a historical drama set in the Middle Ages with an A-list cast that also includes Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. If any of these details pique your interest, and you're prepared to sit through its two and half hour runtime, pull out some popcorn and put on this flick.

Searchlight Pictures The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) Jessica Chastain, who won an Oscar for best actress, stars in this biopic of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, who, along with her husband, Jim, created and helmed the massively popular religious broadcasting network PTL in the '70s and '80s. Chastain's committed performance brings Tammy Faye's outsize and magnetic personality to life. You'll find yourself drawn into her world, with all its ridiculous makeup choices, weirdly timed prayers and bubbling scandals. It's unclear how long The Eyes of Tammy Faye will remain on the HBO streamer, so we recommend you reserve an evening with Bakker while you can.

Warner Bros. Pictures Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) Judas and the Black Messiah made waves at the Oscars, earning a best supporting actor win for Daniel Kaluuya, among its many nominations. It was much deserved. Kaluuya is mesmerizing as Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther chapter in Illinois, lighting up the screen alongside Lakeith Stanfield, who plays an FBI informant sent to infiltrate the party. The biopic, dramatizing real-life events in the late '60s, is riveting, shocking and sizzles with themes about racial injustice. A big, hefty film that demands your full attention.

Warner Bros. The Fallout (2022) After a shooting occurs at her high school, 16-year-old Vada Cavell must navigate friendships, school and her relationship with her family. The Fallout skillfully approaches serious subject matter with realistic dialogue and compassion for its characters. With strong performances from stars Jenna Ortega, as Vada, and Maddie Ziegler, as her new friend Mia Reed, the feature will keep you glued to the screen for the entirety of its 90-minute runtime.

HBO Max Unpregnant (2020) This is a sweet little gem on HBO Max. Unpregnant stars Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as a buddy duo crossing states to where pregnant teen Veronica (Richardson) can get an abortion. Yes, it's about the issue of abortion rights, with Veronica's parents refusing to give her permission to have the abortion. But it also slots into the key gear of all road trip movies, depicting a beautiful friendship between the two leads.

Imaginal Disc Son of Monarchs (2020) A rare (nowadays) 90-minute film, American Mexican drama Son of Monarchs will stay with you long after the end credits roll. This deep character study follows two brothers who are changed in markedly different ways by the trauma they suffered in childhood. This story, folding in magical realism, follows how they move forward in life -- the butterfly metaphors are strong, with biologist Mendel returning to his hometown surrounded by majestic monarch butterfly forests.

Thriller



Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features Last Night in Soho (2021) Dreaming of a great movie night? Last Night in Soho, the latest movie from Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) is here to provide. The film begins in the present day, where a style-loving Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) sets out for the London College of Fashion. Eventually, sleep transports her to the '60s, where she encounters an aspiring singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Snag a seat for this story dripping with mystery, horror and neon lights.

HBO Max No Sudden Move (2021) A new Steven Soderbergh movie? Aka the great director behind Erin Brockovich, Ocean's Eleven and, more recently, Logan Lucky? Twists, thrills and desperate characters populate this crime thriller set in 1950s Detroit. When a seemingly simple job gets out of hand, a group of criminals must work together to uncover what's really going on. Take in the incredible cast: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Amy Seimetz. While the plot can be a little convoluted and some won't be able to get past the fish-eye lens cinematography, Soderbergh's sense of humor and immersive direction make this crime caper an entertaining night in.

Documentary



CNN/Focus Features Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) This film about beloved author, chef and globe-traveling TV host Anthony Bourdain comes from documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, who also directed 2018's Won't You Be My Neighbor? and the Oscar-winning film Twenty Feet from Stardom. In interviews with people who knew Bourdain, like his friends, former partners and longtime colleagues, the doc tracks his career path, relationships and personal struggles. Bourdain fans and those less acquainted with the star will likely appreciate this two-hour look at his life.

HBO Max Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (2022) Tune into this HBO doc for the mesmerizing, gravity-defying skateboard stunts, a time capsule of the '80s skateboarding scene, and a version of Hawk you've probably never seen. We get to know the renowned athlete as a lanky, stubborn but determined kid who adopted his own skateboarding style. Hawk's persistence is something to marvel at, along with all the stunning skateboard moves this film packs in. Hang on for a memorable ride.

HBO Max Beanie Mania (2021) As a frequent watcher of pop culture documentaries, I was surprised I missed Beanie Mania, an 80-minute examination of the toys' heyday. If you, too, skipped over this plushie-fest when it premiered at the end of last year, here's your invitation to get in on the mania. "Perhaps the biggest toy craze in history," as one reporter puts it in the doc, the Beanie Babies phenomenon can be traced back to a group of Chicago moms who started collecting the stuffed animals. The documentary also spotlights the woman who thought up adding poems to Ty tags. Want more delightful '90s toy tidbits? Put this doc on display.

Musical drama



Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios West Side Story (2021) Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the classic musical has triumphantly leapt and twirled its way onto HBO Max. The film scored seven Academy Award nominations and Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for her role as Anita. Young Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) cross paths at a high school dance and begin a forbidden love affair, escalating tensions between two rival gangs. Eye-catching musical numbers and stunning production design transport viewers to 1950s New York. The film darkens in its second half, but with Spielberg at the helm, you'll willingly absorb it all.