Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.

What's new on HBO Max this month (February)

Feb. 1

The Silence of the Lambs (1991): Psychological thriller starring Jodie Foster. The FBI sends an agent (Foster) to interview a demented prisoner who may provide clues to an at-large serial killer's actions.

Psychological thriller starring Jodie Foster. The FBI sends an agent (Foster) to interview a demented prisoner who may provide clues to an at-large serial killer's actions. Eighth Grade (2018): Coming-of-age movie directed by Bo Burnham. An introverted 13-year-old girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year.

Coming-of-age movie directed by Bo Burnham. An introverted 13-year-old girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year. Footloose (1984): Musical starring Kevin Bacon. A city boy (Bacon) finds himself in an uptight Midwestern town where dancing has been banned.

Feb. 7



All That Breathes (2022): Documentary and 2023 Oscar nominee. It follows two brothers in New Delhi, India, who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites.

Documentary and 2023 Oscar nominee. It follows two brothers in New Delhi, India, who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites. Edge of Tomorrow (2014): Sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. After aliens launch an attack on Earth, an inexperienced military officer (Cruise) dies and is thrown into a time loop.

Sci-fi movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. After aliens launch an attack on Earth, an inexperienced military officer (Cruise) dies and is thrown into a time loop. Empire of Light (2022): Drama directed by Sam Mendes. It's about the power of human connection during turbulent times.

Best HBO Max originals and blockbusters



At time of writing, these films all score around 65 or higher on Metacritic.

Drama



Warner Bros. Elvis (2022) Want to see Austin Butler rock out in a pink suit? How about one of the 89 other costumes the actor dons in the dazzling, jam-packed 2 hour, 40 minute film? Directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby), Elvis is a grand, exhilarating biopic that's all about the King of Rock 'n' Roll. If you didn't catch it in theaters, now's your chance to find a spot in the crowd.

HBO Max Kimi (2022) Steven Soderbergh directs this engaging tech thriller set during the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela, a Seattle tech worker played by a neon blue-haired Zoë Kravitz, has agoraphobia, a fear that prevents her from making it past the front door of her apartment. But when she uncovers an unsettling recording while doing her job, she's pushed to make the leap. Kimi is a stylish thriller complete with eye-catching cinematography, a solid score and a protagonist you'll be rooting for.

Warner Bros. The Fallout (2022) After a shooting occurs at her high school, 16-year-old Vada Cavell must navigate friendships, school and her relationship with her family. The Fallout skillfully approaches serious subject matter with realistic dialogue and compassion for its characters. With strong performances from stars Jenna Ortega, as Vada, and Maddie Ziegler, as her new friend Mia Reed, the feature will keep you glued to the screen for the entirety of its 90-minute runtime.

Janus Films Drive My Car (2021) What can we say about acclaimed Japanese drama Drive My Car? Well, it snagged an Oscar for best international feature film at the 2022 Academy Awards. It's also a three-hour movie that people are sitting and watching all the way through, which, to me, speaks volumes. But seriously, Drive My Car is a powerful film that explores loss and letting go. If you missed it before the Oscars, stream it now.

Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures King Richard (2021) King Richard is a feel-good biopic about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The film winds back the clock to before the sisters became household names, giving us a glimpse of their upbringing in Compton and time spent practicing on run-down courts with their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith). Convinced his daughters are going to be successful, Richard works tirelessly to get their star potential noticed by professional coaches. A complicated man with a tremendous personality, Richard is fascinating to get to know, and his unwavering belief in Venus and Serena is inspiring.

Scott Free The Last Duel (2021) The Last Duel notably didn't win a lot of eyeballs when it debuted in theaters in October. But it's on HBO Max now, where audiences can watch from the comfort of their couch as Adam Driver and Matt Damon battle it out. Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel is a historical drama set in the Middle Ages with an A-list cast that also includes Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. If any of these details pique your interest, and you're prepared to sit through its two and half hour runtime, pull out some popcorn and put on this flick.

Imaginal Disc Son of Monarchs (2020) A rare (nowadays) 90-minute film, American Mexican drama Son of Monarchs will stay with you long after the end credits roll. This deep character study follows two brothers who are changed in markedly different ways by the trauma they suffered in childhood. This story, folding in magical realism, follows how they move forward in life -- the butterfly metaphors are strong, with biologist Mendel returning to his hometown surrounded by majestic monarch butterfly forests.

HBO/Screenshot by CNET Bad Education (2019) Based on a magazine article by journalist Robert Kolker, this tale about a public school embezzlement scandal and the student journalists who broke the news is captivating from start to finish. Allison Janney and Hugh Jackman are great in their roles as the school officials who took part in the scheme. The drama also won the 2020 Emmy award for Outstanding Television Movie.

Horror



Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures The Menu (2022) A dinner at an exclusive restaurant turns from something to savor to something to survive in this shocking horror satire. Viewers learn about the privileged guests dining at Hawthorne as Ralph Fiennes' experienced chef unveils his fateful menu. Find your seat for this delectable experience, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy.

20th Century Studios Barbarian (2022) In Barbarian, young woman (Georgina Campbell) travels to Detroit for a job interview and discovers her Airbnb has been double-booked. She doesn't immediately trust the other person in the house (and, fair -- the actor, Bill Skarsgård, appears as terrifying murder clown Pennywise in the It movies). But you definitely won't predict what happens next. Barbarian can be found on lists of best horror movies of 2022.

Comedy

Searchlight The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Banshees is a darkly funny and heartbreaking drama that's consistently stunning to look at. It's about what happens after Colm (Brendan Gleeson) abruptly decides to cut off his lifelong friend Pádraic. Farrell and Gleeson also starred together in director Martin McDonagh's debut feature In Bruges.

Father of the Bride (2022) HBO Max's Father of the Bride introduces a Cuban American family that includes patriarch Billy, a traditional guy who struggles to digest surprising news from his eldest daughter: She's met a guy, and she wants to marry and move away with him. The third film adaptation of a 1949 novel of the same name by Edward Streeter, the movie is an enjoyable iteration that includes stars like Andy Garcia and singer Gloria Estefan.

Searchlight Pictures The French Dispatch (2021) Settle in for another eccentric, fantastic-looking feature from director Wes Anderson. The auteur behind "Moonrise Kingdom" and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" sets his sights on an alluring new story -- or rather, three. The French Dispatch, dubbed a "love letter to journalists," takes viewers through a triad of separate tales, straight from the pages of a fictional magazine. If you missed this highly original installment when it hit theaters last October, now's the time to get in on its captivating story.

Warner Bros. 8-Bit Christmas (2021) A playful comedy set in the '80s, 8-bit Christmas follows the story of a young Jake Doyle, a dedicated 10-year-old who desperately seeks a Nintendo. The film is delightfully narrated by Neil Patrick Harris, an older Jake reminiscing on his past quest to secure the gaming console. Yes, there's a Christmas backdrop to the story, but Jake's unyielding commitment to his mission, and what he learns along the way, make this cheery feature a must-watch even after the holiday season.

HBO Max Let Them All Talk (2020) Meryl Streep playing an eccentric author in a Steven Soderbergh comedy. What more do you need to know? If you do want to know more: Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Hughes (Streep) is struggling to finish her next book, chased by her literary agent (Gemma Chan). She boards a cruise ship with old friends, who inspired her best-known work. Tensions are strong. It looks great -- Soderbergh uses crisp, natural light -- and most of the dialogue is improvised. See how Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges and the rest of the impeccable cast have fun with that.

Thriller



Universal Pictures Last Night in Soho (2021) Dreaming of a great movie night? Last Night in Soho, the latest movie from Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) is here to provide. The film begins in the present day, where a style-loving Ellie (Thomasin McKenzie) sets out for the London College of Fashion. Eventually, sleep transports her to the '60s, where she encounters an aspiring singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Get ready for mystery, horror and dazzling neon lights.

HBO Max No Sudden Move (2021) A new Steven Soderbergh movie? Aka the great director behind Erin Brockovich, Ocean's Eleven and, more recently, Logan Lucky? Twists, thrills and desperate characters populate this crime thriller set in 1950s Detroit. When a seemingly simple job gets out of hand, a group of criminals must work together to uncover what's really going on. Take in the incredible cast: Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Amy Seimetz. While the plot can be a little convoluted and some won't be able to get past the fish-eye lens cinematography, Soderbergh's sense of humor and immersive direction make this crime caper an entertaining night in.

Documentary



HBO Max Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (2022) Tune into this HBO doc for the mesmerizing, gravity-defying skateboard stunts, a time capsule of the '80s skateboarding scene, and a version of Hawk you've probably never seen. We get to know the renowned athlete as a lanky, stubborn but determined kid who adopted his own skateboarding style. Hawk's persistence is something to marvel at, along with all the stunning skateboard moves this film packs in. Hang on for a memorable ride.

CNN/Focus Features Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) This film about beloved author, chef and globe-traveling TV host Anthony Bourdain comes from documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, who also directed 2018's Won't You Be My Neighbor? and the Oscar-winning film Twenty Feet from Stardom. In interviews with people who knew Bourdain, like his friends, former partners and longtime colleagues, the doc tracks his career path, relationships and personal struggles. Bourdain fans and those less acquainted with the star will likely appreciate this two-hour look at his life.

Superhero



Jonathan Olley/DC The Batman (2022) Robert Pattinson steps out as Batman in this superhero flick directed by Matt Reeves. The movie takes place in a perpetually gray and rain-soaked Gotham City, where Bruce Wayne starts to seek out a murderer with an affinity for riddles. Along the way, he meets Catwoman, played by a swaggering Zoë Kravitz. Great scene-setting and storytelling make this a satisfying dark mystery.

Warner Bros. The Suicide Squad (2021) Over-the-top violence abounds in this DC film about supervillains who agree to help the US government in exchange for some time off their prison sentences. Their mission is to destroy something alluded to as Project Starfish, harbored in the fictional island country of Corto Maltese. With a notable cast that includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena, 2021's The Suicide Squad is a wickedly entertaining, darkly funny bloodbath that differs from what you usually see in superhero movies. (Peacemaker, a spinoff TV series, is also available on HBO Max.)

Musical drama



Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios West Side Story (2021) Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the classic musical has triumphantly leapt and twirled its way onto HBO Max. The film scored seven Academy Award nominations and Ariana DeBose won best supporting actress for her role as Anita. Young Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) cross paths at a high school dance and begin a forbidden love affair, escalating tensions between two rival gangs. Eye-catching musical numbers and stunning production design transport viewers to 1950s New York. The film darkens in its second half, but with Spielberg at the helm, you'll willingly absorb it all.