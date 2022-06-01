HBO Max Renews 'Our Flag Means Death'

HBO Max is bringing back Our Flag Means Death for a second season, the streaming platform announced Wednesday.

Loosely based on the adventures of 18th century pirate Stede Bonnet (played by Rhys Darby), Our Flag Means Death follows a crew of unlikely pirates aboard the Revenge. The show takes a more dramatic turn when Stede's path intersects with Captain Blackbeard, who is played by executive producer Taika Waititi.

The critically acclaimed first season of Our Flag Means Death ended on a cliffhanger, making the announcement of a second season a huge relief for fans.

"Season 2 is officially setting sail," Waititi posted on Instagram alongside a video of highlights from the first season. "Very happy to be swashing some buckles once more."

No word yet on when the next season will be shot or when it'll hit screens.