HBO's 'House of the Dragon' Release Date Confirmed

WarnerMedia/HBO

Sons and daughters of the dragon will be introduced on HBO this August, giving Game of Thrones fans a chance to root for -- or against -- House Targaryen once more. House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21, the network announced on Wednesday.

It's the first spinoff series to arrive on HBO after Game of Thrones ended its popular run in 2019. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel, the show will take viewers back in time roughly 200 years before GoT when the Targaryen bloodline ruled Westeros. The ancient dragonrider clan takes center stage in a story about power, rivalry, prestige and Dragonstone. HBO released the first trailer in Oct. 2021, sparking fan excitement for more fire and epic medieval clashes.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Martin previously expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series in a blog post where he wrote, "And yes, I love it too. Ryan and Miguel and their team are kicking ass and taking names." Helmed by showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, season 1 of House of Dragon spans 10 episodes. In addition to meeting the human members of the Targaryen family, their allies and enemies, viewers should prepare to see who's part of their fantastical dragon dynasty. In the meantime, stream all episodes of Game of Thrones on HBO Max to tide you over until August.