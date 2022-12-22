CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

HBO Max Drops First Look at Jodie Foster in True Detective

Preview also reveals sneak peeks at Succession, Velma, Our Flag Means Death, And Just Like That... and more.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
jodie-foster.png
Jodie Foster stars in the next season of True Detective.
YouTube

Jodie Foster -- yes, the Oscar-winning acting legend Jodie Foster -- is starring in the next season of HBO Max's True Detective, and she briefly appears in a new video promoting the streaming service's 2023 shows. Foster stars as detective Liz Danvers, who along with detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), investigates the disappearance of eight men operating an arctic-research station in Alaska. Sounds chilling. 

Watch True Detective on HBO Max
See at HBO Max

Although set in Alaska, the show filmed in Iceland. Foster is an executive producer as well as a star. John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw also star.

The almost-3-minute video packs a lot of tidbits and teases from different shows. There's a sneak peek at Succession, at the second season of the Sex And The City revamp And Just Like That...., at video-game adaptation The Last of Us, and at Velma, a Scooby-Doo spinoff.

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

See all photos