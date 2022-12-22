HBO Max Drops First Look at Jodie Foster in True Detective

Jodie Foster -- yes, the Oscar-winning acting legend Jodie Foster -- is starring in the next season of HBO Max's True Detective, and she briefly appears in a new video promoting the streaming service's 2023 shows. Foster stars as detective Liz Danvers, who along with detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), investigates the disappearance of eight men operating an arctic-research station in Alaska. Sounds chilling.

Although set in Alaska, the show filmed in Iceland. Foster is an executive producer as well as a star. John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw also star.

The almost-3-minute video packs a lot of tidbits and teases from different shows. There's a sneak peek at Succession, at the second season of the Sex And The City revamp And Just Like That...., at video-game adaptation The Last of Us, and at Velma, a Scooby-Doo spinoff.