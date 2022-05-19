Harry Styles' Third Solo Album, Harry's House, Drops Tonight. What to Know

After tonight, the music world won't be "As It Was." The highly anticipated third studio album from pop star Harry Styles, called Harry's House, arrives in a matter of hours. It introduces 12 new songs in addition to the star's lead single, As It Was, which is not, in fact, about Styles making music history. But I'm just going to pretend it is for now.

Styles is a Grammy-winning artist who took home the best pop solo performance award in 2021 for his song Watermelon Sugar. His second studio album, Fine Line, got a nomination for best pop vocal album.

When will Harry Styles' new album be available?

Harry's House is scheduled to arrive on Thursday at 9 p.m. PT, according to the Los Angeles Times. It appears the release will be simultaneous in the US, meaning it will be available at 12 p.m. ET/11 p.m. CT.

The album is already out in Australia and New Zealand. Harry's House has been reviewed by some critics, and currently has a score of 84 on CNET sister site Metacritic

How can I stream Harry Styles new album?

The album will hit all major streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

What has Styles said about the album?

"This is kind of the proudest I've been on something that I've made so far," Styles said, speaking to SiriusXM.

In another interview with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe, he called it his "favorite album at the moment."

Why is it called Harry's House?

Styles recently spoke to Better Homes and Gardens and said the album is about home, "in terms of a headspace or mental well-being."

Later in the article, he seems to elaborate, talking about how beginning therapy a few years ago has given him the ability to "open up rooms in himself" that he didn't know about. Therapy "allowed him to feel things more honestly, where before he had tended to emotionally coast," the article says.

What Harry's lead single As It Was about?

Per the same interview with Better Homes and Gardens, the song is about looking back on your life and realizing "everything has transformed, irrevocably."

Is Harry Styles going on tour?

Styles' 2022 North American tour kicks off in August. See if he's coming to your city.

Which movie does Harry Styles have coming up?

Styles is set to star alongside Florence Pugh in the upcoming psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling. His past acting credits include 2017's Dunkirk and 2021's Eternals.