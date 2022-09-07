Harry Styles Faces More Relationship Drama in 'My Policeman' Trailer

Harry Styles is in the news as his relationship with director Olivia Wilde causes off-screen drama around their movie Don't Worry Darling. But a different case of forbidden love causes trouble for Styles in the arresting trailer for his next film, bittersweet drama My Policeman.

In a 1950s seaside resort, Styles plays a policeman married to The Crown star Emma Corrin. But he falls for handsome David Dawson at a time when being gay was against the law in the UK.

Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett also star as older versions of the love triangle in this adaptation of a novel by Bethan Roberts, directed by Michael Grandage.

My Policeman has its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this Sunday, and opens in theaters on Oct. 21 before streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Nov. 4.

The former One Direction star also recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Don't Worry Darling opens Sept. 23.