Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Culture Entertainment

Harry Potter Movies Coming Back to HBO Max in November

All eight movies will return to the service after being removed this past summer.

Sarah Lord headshot
Sarah Lord
Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe pose at the premiere of the Prisoner of Azkaban in 2004.
Harry and the gang will return to HBO Max.
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Harry Potter will head back home to HBO Max. All eight movies will return to the service on Nov. 1, according to Variety Monday. The movies left HBO Max for NBCUniversal's Peacock in August. 

Ten Star Trek movies will also be joining the service in November from Paramount Plus

In 2016, Warner Bros. sold the commercial television rights to all eight Harry Potter movies to NBCUniversal in a massive seven-year deal. Then in April of this year, Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, and it has since moved to cut underperforming titles from its HBO Max streaming service.  

HBO Max: See Subscription Options
See at HBO

HBO Max appears to be doubling down on the high-profile content it owns. The Warner Bros.-Discovery merger means that the company took the Harry Potter movies back from NBC Universal, at least temporarily. 

Jockeying for content has become commonplace in recent years. As streaming services have increased in popularity, companies have pushed to reacquire content they licensed in order to bolster their own services. Disney let its streaming deal with Netflix expire in order to place its high-profile content on Disney Plus. Similarly, NBCUniversal won its own rights to The Office back from Netflix, so as to increase the appeal of Peacock. 

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos