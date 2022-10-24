Harry Potter Movies Coming Back to HBO Max in November

Harry Potter will head back home to HBO Max. All eight movies will return to the service on Nov. 1, according to Variety Monday. The movies left HBO Max for NBCUniversal's Peacock in August.

Ten Star Trek movies will also be joining the service in November from Paramount Plus.

In 2016, Warner Bros. sold the commercial television rights to all eight Harry Potter movies to NBCUniversal in a massive seven-year deal. Then in April of this year, Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, and it has since moved to cut underperforming titles from its HBO Max streaming service.

HBO Max appears to be doubling down on the high-profile content it owns. The Warner Bros.-Discovery merger means that the company took the Harry Potter movies back from NBC Universal, at least temporarily.

Jockeying for content has become commonplace in recent years. As streaming services have increased in popularity, companies have pushed to reacquire content they licensed in order to bolster their own services. Disney let its streaming deal with Netflix expire in order to place its high-profile content on Disney Plus. Similarly, NBCUniversal won its own rights to The Office back from Netflix, so as to increase the appeal of Peacock.