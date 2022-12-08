'Harry and Meghan' Netflix Trailer: 'We know the full truth'

The first three episodes of Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan are streaming now. And the trailer promises the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't holding back.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on Earth happened?'" Prince Harry says in the documentary. He left his life as a working British royal in 2021 and moved to California with his American wife, formerly known as Meghan Markle.

They now have two children. Archie, 3, was born in London, and Lillibet Diana, 17 months, was born in California. The departure of Meghan and Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, caused plenty of controversy, especially after the couple's March 2021 televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The trailer shows clips of the couple's 2018 courtship and wedding, with a commentator declaring Markle a "royal rock star." But then, the duke says in the preview, "everything changed."

Perhaps the juiciest tease from the trailer comes when Harry speaks of life behind palace walls.

"There's a hierarchy of the family," he says. "You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories." This isn't exactly news, but it'll be interesting to see what Harry shares from his insider perspective.

Clips show Harry's late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, being chased by photographers and reveal his fear as he says he saw the same thing happening to his wife.

"I was terrified," he says. "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

He ends the trailer by saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

A short teaser for the show was released on Dec. 1, but mostly showed still photos with a few quotes from the couple, including Meghan saying, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan are on Netflix from Dec. 8, and the final three arrive Dec. 15.